"W/L community don't be in that b**ch" - Kai Cenat reveals why he didn't attend The Streamer Awards 2024

Twitch streamer and content creator Kai Cenat recently took to his stream to explain his absence from the recently concluded Streamer Awards 2024. The Streamer Awards, organized by Blaire "QTCinderella" annually, featured Kai as a Streamer of the Year award nominee. However, he opted not to attend the event and addressed the reasons behind his decision during his stream.

Kai disclosed that his absence from the Streamer Awards was motivated by the insufficient recognition and representation of streamers from the W/L community among the nominees. He said:

"W/L community don't be in that b**ch."

"It's weird bro" - Kai Cenat speaks about his reluctance to go to the Streamer Awards

Kai Cenat's 2023 was another significant success, marked by several noteworthy streams. His impactful contributions led to his nomination and win for the Streamer of the Year award at the Streamer Awards 2024, marking his second consecutive year as a nominee for the prestigious accolade.

Even though he emerged as the winner in the category, Kai chose to delegate the task of collecting the award to a representative from AMP. When questioned by his chat about this decision, he responded:

"Okay, bro. The reason why I don't be going like, I'd rather be home. It's weird. It;s weird bro, like, it's weird bro. I think next year I'm going to react to this motherf**ker again because I like reacting with y'all."

(Timestamp: 02:52:17)

He further elaborated that his reluctance to attend these award shows stemmed from the fact that some streamers from the W/L community weren't nominated. He said:

"'Ego?' (reading his chat) No, it's not ego. It's just that like, the W/L community don't be in that b**ch, bro. You feel me? Like, not that deep and I hate LA (Los Angeles)."

Fans react to Kai Cenat's clip

Kai Cenat's comments on the issue swiftly made their way to the popular r/Livestreamfail subreddit. Some members voiced concerns, noting that as a prominent figure within the W/L community, his absence might discourage others. Here are some of the top comments:

Comment byu/Oliie94 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/Oliie94 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/Oliie94 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/Oliie94 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/Oliie94 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/Oliie94 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

This isn't the only drama surrounding the Streamer Awards this year. Squeex addressed a recent controversy regarding his visibly frustrated reaction during the award show when Nick "Jynxzi" won the "Breakthrough Streamer" award instead of him.