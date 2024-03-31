"I do want to do that" - Sneako claims he plans on hosting livestream with Taliban

Controversial Rumble streamer Nico "Sneako" has gone viral on social media after making a rather bold claim. During a livestream on March 31, 2024, the content creator's attention was drawn to a viewer, who suggested that he collaborate with Adisson Pierre "YourFellowArab" for a Taliban livestream.

In response, Sneako claimed that British YouTuber Miles "Lord Miles" Routledge contacted him. For those unaware, Miles Routledge went viral in 2023 after allegedly being captured by the Taliban while visiting the "most dangerous places" on Earth.

According to Nico, Lord Miles wanted to collaborate with him on a livestream with the Taliban. He elaborated:

"'Taliban with Arab.' Oh, I've got an update, actually. Lord Miles reached out to me and he wants to - he wants to meet up and do a Taliban stream. I will go there, but I've got to make sure that... bro, I'm going to bring the security. I don't care. Unless the Taliban gets creeped out without it because there is no chance that I'm just going to, like, blindly follow Arab into Afghanistan, dollop with the Taliban after what happened."

The permanently banned YouTuber added:

"But, I do want to do that. I do want to do that."

Expand Tweet

"'Taliban is safe?' I think so" - Sneako talks about collaborating with the Taliban for livestream

Sneako was an hour into his livestream earlier today when he claimed Miles Routledge expressed an interest in collaborating with him on a Taliban livestream. After asking his viewers if they wanted to see him travel to Afghanistan, the content creator said:

"Do you guys want to see a Taliban stream? But, I don't even know if Arab's family is going to need him to, like, breathe him a little bit. To be honest, he should probably stay home and chill for a little bit before he goes and links up with the Taliban."

Timestamp: 01:00:40

A few moments later, fans inquired if collaborating with the Taliban was safe. Nico replied:

"'What is the security going to do?' Actually, that's a great point. Yeah, you're right. One security guard is not going to be, like, a Black security guard that's going to guard N3on in LA is not going to be really helpful when I'm with the Taliban. Right? 'Taliban is safe?' I think so."

On the other hand, some viewers suggested that the Rumble streamer reconsider the potential collaboration. In response, Sneako said:

"'Don't do it.' I'm doing it. 'Taliban is safer than the US.' I don't know if that's true."

During the same broadcast, Sneako connected with YourFellowArab, who responded to those who accused him of "scripting" his kidnapping in Haiti.