"It's part of the internet" - YourFellowArab responds to those accusing him of "scripting" getting kidnapped in Haiti

YouTuber and streamer Adisson Pierre Maalouf, better known as "YourFellowArab," has addressed the community following the recent situation. For context, on March 29, 2024, reports surfaced on social media claiming that the content creator had been kidnapped in Haiti and held for a $600,000 ransom.

On March 30, 2024, YourFellowArab took to X to announce his release from the Haitian gang. Providing the reason for the situation, the streamer tweeted:

"I was kidnapped purely for the color of my skin. I was kidnapped for being a 'Blanc.' Can't give any more detail till I'm home, but all I will say for now is - Glory be to God."

Earlier today (March 31, 2024), Adisson collaborated with controversial internet personality Nico "Sneako," during which he discussed his alleged kidnapping in detail.

At one point, Sneako claimed that people were skeptical of YourFellowArab's alleged kidnapping in Haiti, calling it a "script" for his content. He said:

"Bro, people are saying it's a script. Like, even people that are close to me."

Addison responded:

"Bro... it's okay, bro. It's part of the internet. You know? They're going to think it's a script forever. The dude literally took a video and uploaded it. Like, the dude literally took a video like he does with all his captives, and uploaded it."

The streamer continued:

"He dressed me today in a fake Fendy. I look like a f**king woman and he gave me new shorts. He goes, 'Take off all your clothes, you're wearing this.' He sat me on a couch and he made a video with us today."

Sneako and YourFellowArab claimed that the person who allegedly abducted the latter was on the FBI's wanted list, with a $1,000,000 bounty.

"We like you, that's why you don't have a bag over your head" - YourFellowArab details his experience during the alleged kidnapping in Haiti

In a two-minute and 20-second-long video posted on X, YourFellowArab described his experience in Haiti after being allegedly kidnapped. Elaborating on what his abductors said during their conversation, the streamer said:

"As they're driving me, they're like, 'We like you, that's why you don't have a bag over your head.' I was like, 'Oh, thank you, very much!' They go, 'Do you have any family you can call? So that you can negotiate your ransom.' And I go, 'I do have a family.' They go, 'Are you going to call your mom and dad?' I said, 'No, I'm not going to call my mom, she'll have a heart attack. I'll call my brother.'"

Adisson explained why he did not want his kidnappers to contact his mother, saying:

"They go, 'I want to call your parents.' I said, 'No, no! You don't understand. My mother will die. If you call my mother, she will die.' And then they let me call my brother and they took a few videos with me where I'm very excited."

YourFellowArab created his YouTube channel in 2015 and has uploaded over 1.1k videos on his channel. At the time of writing, he boasts 1.43 million subscribers.