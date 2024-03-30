YourFellowArab announces he has been released after allegedly getting kidnapped by Haitian gang, reveals reason

YouTuber and IRL streamer YourFellowArab announced that he has been released after reports about him getting kidnapped by a gang while he was in Haiti began circulating online. Fans and fellow streamers alike had expressed concerns about his well-being. To allay their fears, Arab made his first social media post on X since being detained in the Caribbean.

In the post, YourFellowArab referred to the popular 'Cameraman never dies' meme and thanked god for saving him from the ordeal, writing:

"Cameraman never dies. I’ve been released. Glory be to God. Christ is King."

YourFellowArab reveals he was kidnapped in Haiti because of his skin color

As per reports from social media accounts such as that of Adisson Pierre Maalouf, the YouTuber was kidnapped by the Haitian gang named 400 Mawozo, which happens to be one of the largest gangs in the Caribbean nation. Arab had allegedly been held for ransom amounting to a staggering $600,000. It is unclear whether the money was paid, but he revealed on X that the gang released him.

While streamers such as Adin Ross and xQc had talked on their respective streams about getting him out and the supposed horrible condition the streamer was kept in, YourFellowArab seems to have come out unscathed. After announcing his release and thanking god, he made yet another post where he claimed that the sole reason he was kidnapped by the gang was because of his skin color:

"I was kidnapped purely for the color of my skin. I was kidnapped for being a 'Blanc'."

For those who are not aware, Blanc is the term used by Haitians to refer to White Caucasians.

YourFellowArab went on to state that he would not be able to share any more details about the kidnapping until he was home. He also pointed out that he was released on March 30, the Saturday between Good Friday and Easter:

"Can’t give any more detail till I’m home, but all I will say for now is - Glory be to God. Released between Good Friday & Easter, Christ is King."

The news is sure to please his fans and supporters who have been worried about his safety ever since the reports of the kidnapping went viral on social media. Fans were especially alarmed since controversial Rumble streamer Nico "Sneako" had claimed that Arab had been held by the gang for more than two weeks.