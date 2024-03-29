"Arab has been kidnapped for 15 days" - Sneako opens up about YourFellowArab's alleged kidnapping in Haiti

On March 29, 2024, streamer and YouTuber Adisson Pierre Maalouf, better known as "YourFellowArab" or "Arab," went viral after reports claiming that he had been kidnapped in Haiti surfaced. According to reports, the content creator went to Delmas 6 to interview Jimmy "Barbecue" Cerisier, a member of the Haitian criminal organization "Lanmó 100 jou."

However, a member of the same organization reportedly kidnapped YourFellowArab and his colleague, demanding a $600,000 ransom. Here's what Atlas News said about the situation:

"According to them (Haiti24), Adisson was on his way back from Cape Haiti with his Haitian colleague, Sacra Sean. Adisson Pierre Maalouf went to Delmas 6 to conduct an interview with Jimmy Cerisier, aka "Barbecue." However, "Lanmó 100 jou," a member of the same criminal group as Barbecue seized the pair and is now demanding a ransom of $600,000 USD."

Controversial internet personality Nico "Sneako" has commented on the matter, claiming that Arab was kidnapped in Haiti for "15 days." While telling his followers to pray for the streamer's safety, Sneako said:

"Arab has been kidnapped in Haiti. He has been kidnapped for 15 days. YourFellowArab, a YouTuber and a good friend, a love speech member.... free Arab and pray for Arab. Arab has been kidnapped for 15 days. I just saw an article. Yeah, I know, a random announcement. A random announcement, I know."

"Prayers for Arab" - Sneako talks about YourFellowArab allegedly being kidnapped in Haiti for a $600,000 ransom

During a Rumble livestream titled, Why The Matrix is Attacking Sneako, the permanently banned YouTuber spoke about YourFellowArab's situation. Explaining why the latter was in Haiti, Sneako said:

"I think he was in Haiti to make a video. I don't know too much. I'm not lying. I'm not lying, I'm not joking. I'm not joking, bro. Prayers for Arab."

Sneako asserted that the streamer's kidnapping was not a "script":

"It's not a script, bro. It's not a script. 'Why would he go there?' You know Arab, he loves to go to dangerous places. He probably wanted to get an interview. I don't know too much. I just saw an article. It's not a script, bro. You guys haven't heard from him for a while."

British YouTuber Miles Routledge, better known as "Lord Miles," has also chimed in on the matter. He tweeted earlier today (March 29, 2024), claiming to have spoken with YourFellowArab through the alleged kidnapper's phone.