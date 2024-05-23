Popular CS2 skins marketplace BUFF163 reportedly halts sales outside China

BUFF163 is a popular online CS2 skin market platform that will no longer allow the sale of skins outside of China. In a recent turn of events, it was revealed that BUFF163 customers will require either a Chinese bank account or an Alipay account. Alipay is a mobile payment platform that currently only supports Chinese users. The new update to the system essentially means that one would require having Chinese identity proof to sell skins on the platform.

The reveal came on May 23 after an X account seemingly had a conversation with BUFF163 user support. They also revealed details about users' current bank balance and if it will be usable going forward.

BUFF163 update makes Chinese links necessary in order to sell CS2 skins

Expand Tweet

In a nutshell, it was revealed that there are now only two ways to list items on BUFF163. The first is to have an Alipay account linked to the platform. Other users who also have an Alipay account can then purchase listed items and the money would directly be transferred to the seller's Alipay account.

This is difficult for users outside China without any Chinese ID since the platform primarily serves the nationals of the country. Alipay does have a Tour Pass feature that allows a 90-day service for foreigners, but this is primarily for tourists and might be difficult to claim for only trading skins online.

The other way to list items on the platform is to have a Chinese bank card and for that, you will require a Chinese account as well. Naturally, that is difficult for users outside the nation.

All-in-all, the platform will now only allow Chinese users to efficiently sell CS2 skins on the platform. However, some may be concerned about their current standing balance with BUFF163.

Thankfully, the new requirements are specific to selling skins. Users who already have some money available in their accounts will still have it. They will also be able to use the funds to purchase new CS2 skins listed on the platform.

However, when it comes to selling, it will not be as easy as it used to be. The reasons for the update have not been made clear so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback