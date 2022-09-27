Popular Free Fire YouTuber Skylord dies in tragic road accident, according to reports

Popular Free Fire content creator on YouTube, Abhiyuday Mishra, who goes by the moniker SkyLord, reportedly passed away from injuries sustained in a road accident on Monday, September 26.

The YouTuber from Indore had 1.45 million subscribers and was on a biking tour at the time of the accident. According to the news agency Dainik Bhaskar, Abhiyuday was on an "MP Tourism Riding Tour." The content creator was hit by a truck near Sohagpur on the Narmadapuram-Pipariya state highway in the afternoon at around 2 pm.

His recent Instagram stories show him in a Kawasaki Jacket, partaking in the biking tour of Madhya Pradesh.

Free Fire YouTuber SkyLord tragically passes away after getting hit by truck

Local news agencies report that SkyLord was part of the Riders in the Wild biker's tour organized by the state government to promote tourism in and around Khajuraho. The tour began on September 21 and was supposed to end on September 27, a day after Mishra's demise.

On Sunday, the tour group had reached Pachmarhi and were on their way to Madhai when the accident occurred on the Narmadapuram-Pipariya highway. Reportedly, a truck coming from the direction of Pipariya hit the YouTuber from the back near the town of Sohagpur on State Highway-22. Skylord was subsequently rushed to the Community Health center in the town.

However, assessing his critical condition, he was shifted to Narmadapuram. Dainik Bhaskar reports that he'd suffered serious injuries to his right leg and thighs. Abhiyuday Mishra succumbed to his wounds whilst being transported to Bansal Hospital in Bhopal.

Umakant Chaudhary of MP Tourism Board confirmed that the YouTuber had met with an accident in Sohagpur. Police have also registered a case against the truck driver who hit him.

According to SkyLord's YouTube channel, he posted his first video back in June of 2020, which notably didn't pertain to Garena Free Fire. The video showed him playing Fortnite with music playing over his gameplay. Later on, he would shift to the popular battle royale on mobile and gain prominence due to his funny and quirky commentary.

His most popular video has over 2.5 million views. Furthermore, the content creator has frequently collaborated with fellow Garena Free Fire streamers such as Rai Star and Ankush FF.

