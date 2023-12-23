Popular gaming YouTuber Total Gaming finally set to reveal his face

Total Gaming, aka Ajjubhai, is a popular YouTuber entertaining the Indian gaming community with his skilled PC and mobile gameplay. The charismatic and widely celebrated creator has garnered 37 million subscribers within five years of starting his channel. However, his audience has been waiting for his face-revealing video for some time.

The teaser for Total Gaming's face reveal finally arrived on December 20, 2023, via an official post on X (formerly Twitter), and the community is expectedly excited.

When will Total Gaming's face reveal happen?

The face-reveal video will reportedly arrive on December 24, 2023. The announcement and the teaser posts have already caught the attention of many prominent YouTubers.

The recently released teaser has already gathered over 5 million views, 400,000+ likes, and 200,000+ shares within the first couple of days. However, many fans are skeptical about the teaser since the creator has previously pranked his viewers on this topic.

Nevertheless, with all the teasers and posts and Ajjubhai's promise to post videos only after the Total Gaming face reveal video goes live, it seems like it will be genuine this time.

Why did Total Gaming not reveal his face before?

In an interview with Aaditya “Dynamo” Sawant in his podcast, Gamers Unplugged, early in 2023, the YouTuber revealed why he has kept his identity a mystery for such a long time. In his words:

“All this is happening but it was never my motive—fame, face reveal, etc. So this is why I have not entertained the idea till now.”

Since he has been uploading videos for half a decade now, fans have always wanted to know more about their favorite gaming YouTuber. Ajjubhai once mentioned that he would do a face reveal in 2023 or 2025. Thus, fans kept pressuring him from the beginning of this year. In the same February interview, he says:

“Since January 1 2023, the pressure that I have been facing is on a whole different level. I have personally never felt pressure of this magnitude. I think before the end of this year, I would have to reveal my face.”

Note: The quotes have been translated from Hindi to English by the author.

Finally, Ajjubhai is kneeling to the pressure of his 48 million followers across different social media platforms as he gears up to reveal his face on Christmas Eve of 2023.