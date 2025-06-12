Popular PS5 title debuts with almost 180k+ players and 96% positive rating on PC

Stellar Blade's PC debut has been one of the biggest launches for a PS5 title on the platform. The game has hit over 183k players, with the count growing with each second. Another milestone for Stellar Blade has definitely been the Overwhelmingly Positive reviews on the Steam marketplace, with the game sitting at a 96% score as of the time of writing this article.

Ad

The game has become the #1 top-selling game on Steam worldwide within 24 hours since its release on PC. It has been PlayStation's biggest launch for an exclusive title on the PC platform.

Stellar Blade quickly becomes the biggest launch for a PS5 title, with Overwhelmingly Positive reviews on Steam

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Stellar Blade has become the biggest launch for a PS5 title on the PC platform within less than 24 hours since its launch. The game is currently sitting at 183k+ players on Valve's Steam marketplace, with the number growing by the second. It has also hit the number 1 spot on Steam's Global Top Sellers, and is sitting on a 96% positive rating with over 3700 reviews.

The PC version of Stellar Blade has crossed the player count of all the previous PlayStation exclusive titles that were ported over to the platform, and might hit over 200k active players in the coming days. Steam users have praised the game for its great optimization on the platform, something which is quite rare in the industry nowadays.

Ad

Eve has certainly cut her way through to the top of the charts, but how far the number will go is still something that remains to be seen. The launch of the PC version also coincides with the Stellar Blade x NIKKE crossover events for both of Shift Up's titles.

The DLC is available as part of the Stellar Blade Complete Edition, which brings a new boss fight, mini-games, and collectibles, among other things, to the game. Shift Up's action-adventure project's success for PC indicates that there is a reasonable playerbase who will purchase exclusive PS5 titles on the platform.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.