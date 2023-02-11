Spanish Twitch streamer Raul "Auronplay" is stepping away from Twitch for an extended period of time following accusations of grooming a minor. The allegations surfaced on Twitter on February 7, 2023.

A Twitter user who goes by the name Claudia claims that the popular content creator sent inappropriate messages on Snapchat and Twitter starting in 2013 when she was only 14 years old, and he was 24. She provided visual evidence of the messages but has since been suspended from the social media platform.

Although Raul initially said he would only be away from Twitch for a few days, fellow Spanish streamer Komanche spoke about the former's situation, saying he anticipates Auronplay will be away for months. He apparently asked Komanche to break the news as well as take over his responsibilities for the content creator's Minecraft Squid Game 2 project.

Auronplay leaves Twitch following grooming accusations brought forth by Claudia

Auron has been one of the biggest names in Spanish content creation, boasting a subscriber count of over 29 million on his YouTube channel as well as 14 million followers on Twitch. He's been active in content creation for over a decade.

The popular Spanish-speaking streamer found himself facing serious accusations this week, as Claudia claimed he'd sent her inappropriate messages and photographs starting in 2013. The individual posted some screenshots of her conversations with Auronplay but said she did not have their entire message history.

Her Twitter account has since been suspended, but screenshots of the conversations have been circulated on social media. As a result, many have expressed their outrage and disappointment towards Auronplay.

Since Claudia's thread was posted, the streamer has stayed off Twitch and social media, although he did make a post on his Discord server, saying that he is tired of dealing with the accusations and threatening legal action.

Auron's statement on Discord may imply that he is denying the allegations of grooming. However, this is the only public statement he's released since the accusations.

With Komanche revealing that the accused individual won't be participating in the Minecraft Squid Game 2 collaborative project, fans who were looking forward to it might be disheartened.

For the unaware, Minecraft Squid Game 2 is an upcoming Twitch Rivals event inspired by the hit Netflix series Squid Game. Auronplay, as well as Komamche and Rubius, are responsible for organizing the event. However, due to the recent controversy, Auron has relieved himself of his role in the event.

