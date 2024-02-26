On February 26, 2024, popular Twitch and Kick streamer Josh "YourRAGE" took to X to share security footage from his home. The video showed an intruder jumping over his residence's fence. As the individual began to play basketball on his home's half-court, YourRAGE's four dogs immediately alerted the streamer of his presence.

The streamer then let his dogs out, and they were seen chasing away the intruder, who fled the internet personality's home in a silver sedan.

"Why didn't that n***a jump the fence that quickly trying to get in?" - YourRAGE addresses the community after releasing footage of a person invading his house

YourRAGE addressed the community during a livestream on February 26, 2024, after a person invaded his house. While reviewing the security footage, the content creator stated that he said something to the intruder, but the security camera did not record the audio.

He elaborated:

"He was like, 'What?' Like, this is my house! What do you mean, what? Like, I said something here. But you can't hear s**t. He was like, 'What?' What do you mean, what?! But he is saying that as he is walking away like you're a p*ssy. Like, what?"

As his dogs began chasing the intruder, Josh wondered why they didn't jump the fence as quickly when attempting to enter his home. He said:

"They (the dogs) just go. They're on time. Here's the thing - why didn't that n***a jump the fence that quickly trying to get in? That n***a cleared this s**t, leaving that motherf**ker! He cleared that s**t! Bro, these n***as (the dogs) was on the go, bro! Even the little guy, the little baby. Look at the little guy here, bro. She's a few months old."

The FaZe Clan-affiliated streamer added:

"Here's another thing I noticed. This n***a got in the passenger seat. There was a driver. Someone was driving the car. You got in the passenger seat. What is a drive-by hoop? Like, what is that?"

Fans react to the Twitch and Kick streamer's security footage

YourRAGE's tweet, captioned "lol.," in which he shared the aforementioned security footage, has received over 1.5 million impressions on X. Here's what the online community had to say about it:

Josh is a 25-year-old internet personality who joined Twitch in 2012. He has since amassed 1,458,857 followers and averages more than 17.8k viewers per stream. In addition to being a popular Just Chatting streamer, YourRAGE is an avid gamer, having played GTA 5, Call of Duty Warzone, Fortnite, Elden Ring, and Rust on his channel.