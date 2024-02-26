Popular YT Dota 2 channels NoobfromUA and Dota Digest received strikes from PGL

The Dota 2 community went berserk after prominent YouTube-based Dota 2 channels NoobfromUA and Dota Digest announced PGL's actions against their respective channels. Fans have voiced out in favour of these channels given they have received a plethora of highlights from them. Some even spoke out against the Romanian company and wanted PGL to refrain from organizing future Dota 2 tournaments.

The channels' longevity and popularity on YouTube resulted in a massive outpour of support within the community. Here is everything you should know about PGL's actions against the two Dota 2 YouTube channels.

NoobFromUA and Dota Digest announced that their Dota 2 YouTube channels will be removed on March 4, 2024

Not long ago, NoobFromUA informed their fans that PGL had removed all their DPC 2023 and TI12 videos from their YouTube channel. The shared post revealed that NoobFromUA was served four copyright strikes that will remove the channel, and associated channels, and revoke the privilege of uploading new videos.

The irony is that ESL Gaming (ESL One organizers) had hired NoobFromUA as their content creator a few months ago when the latter was uploading competitive videos on the official ESL YouTube channel. This further intensified the ongoing contention and further strengthened the channel's cause.

Surprisingly, Dota Digest commented on NoobFromUA's post and provided a screenshot of their copyright strikes from PGL.

Dota Digest was also the recipient of the same copyright issues NoobFromUA faced. They further explained their situation and mentioned that the channel did not use PGL's Twitch or YouTube clips. They added that the channel has been using Valve's content and pointed out that PGL has no rights to the game.

Along with the screenshot, the content creator said the following:

"Also got strikes. I only used content from Dota 2 game client (DotaTV). I did not use PGL's twitch/youtube. I'm using Valve content, not PGL content. Only Valve has rights to their game, PGL has no rights to the game. Hopefully Valve will step in and point out PGL's infringements"

What's next for NoobFromUA and Dota Digest channels?

If the community rallies hard enough, then yes, one can expect Valve or other esports organizers to step in. As of now, both channels are scheduled to be banned from YouTube on March 4, 2024. That said, one can also expect PGL to revert their strikes if the backlash goes overboard.