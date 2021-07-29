Post server maintenance, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp is back with a new update

While things are only recently beginning to look bright again on the Animal Crossing: New Horizons front, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp has consistently been providing its users with updates and newer things to try out in the game with each update.
On July 27, there was an official Twitter announcement regarding server maintenance shutdown for an update in Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp.
As announced, Nintendo has come up with a new update for Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp after yesterday's server maintenance shutdown.
New update for Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp
Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp received its 4.3 update yesterday, and there are two significant changes. First, a Simple Snapshot mode has been added to the in-game AR camera. Furthermore, an auto-designer function has been added to the game.
To promote the new features that have appeared in the game with the update, the official Twitter page of Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp posted an online challenge. In this challenge, players would have to snap pictures of their food using the AR camera and post it with the hashtag #ACPCFoodie. This challenge will last until August 8, and may bring rewards in the form of an in-game gift.
While all this is quite exciting, not every Pocket Camp player is able to update the game properly. Under the official announcement of the update, some users expressed their woes, stating that they could not update the game despite having fairly new models of mobile phones.
However, according to other users who were facing similar problems, restarting their phones seemed to solve the issue. A few elated users were simply excited to see their favorite Animal Crossing villagers on the icon of the game.
Overall, the 4.3 update has brought about a significant buzz in the Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp community, and players seem quite pleased with the additions that the latest update has brought in.