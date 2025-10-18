Pragmata devs are working hard to achieve their vision [Gamescom Asia 2025 exclusive]

After my time at Gamescom Asia 2025, Pragmata is probably my most-anticipated game coming from Capcom in the near future (with Monster Hunter Stories 3 a close second). The unique premise of its two-character synergy and the gameplay got me hooked, and I am excited to see how the full title turns out.

Meanwhile, I got to chat with Edso Edwin, Producer, Naoto Oyama, Producer, and Yonghee Cho, Director, about the game's development in a press interview at Gamescom Asia 2025.

Pragmata team on game's development [Sportskeeda Gaming exclusive]

While I will be sharing my thoughts on the demo in a separate article, Pragmata's unique premise does play out well in the bit I played. My initial concern was whether Diana's hacking would feel like a gimmick and not be organic to the gameplay. Thankfully, that was not the case in the demo. Speaking to the team behind the original Capcom IP, I asked whether the long development time gave rise to discussions about scrapping the project and allowed them to add content/mechanics unplanned initially.

Pragmata's hacking mechanic (Image via Angshuman Dutta)

Their answer detailed that the team has been working diligently since the game's concept trailer came out in 2020 to bring to life their vision of what they wanted Pragmata to be. Instead of adding new things to it, they have been focusing on the base concepts that were already in place and designing the game system they wanted.

While, as an interviewer, I would have loved to know if there were any new concepts that were not originally planned for, the Pragmata team's answer does invoke confidence in their vision - that they are diligently working to achieve the base concepts that they had envisioned. Even from the demo, it is clear that Pragmata is a labor of love.

Pragmata coming in 2026 (Image via Angshuman Dutta)

If you are a Capcom fan, the next year is set to be really exciting with Resident Evil Requiem, Monster Hunter Stories 3, Pragmata, and Onimusha Way of the Sword all in the pipeline for 2026.

About the author Angshuman Dutta Angshuman is an Assistant Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda with a specialized focus on Pokemon. While completing his Master's degree in English Literature, Angshuman's research topics primarily included the many facets of game studies. That, along with his love for the medium which he believes to be the pinnacle of storytelling, led him to become a writer in the genre.



Angshuman prefers both solo and multiplayer titles on PC and PS5. His love for gaming stemmed from playing Bounce and God of War on mobile phones, and on to Age of Empires and Zoo Tycoon on PC. If he ever wished to convert a gaming cynic into a admirer, he would recommend indie games because of their versatility and their ability to be unaffected by genre-stifling publisher expectations.



Angshuman has interviewed several indie game developers in his career, spoken at many conferences, and contributed to book chapters. In his capacity to create highly accurate content, he thoroughly researches a topic, tracks citations until he finds the original source, and ensures his content doesn't misrepresent, misquote, or appropriate information.



In his spare time, Angshuman enjoys story writing, shooting landscapes and short films, reading, and painting. Know More

