Pragmata devs are working hard to achieve their vision [Gamescom Asia 2025 exclusive]

After my time at Gamescom Asia 2025, Pragmata is probably my most-anticipated game coming from Capcom in the near future (with Monster Hunter Stories 3 a close second). The unique premise of its two-character synergy and the gameplay got me hooked, and I am excited to see how the full title turns out.
Meanwhile, I got to chat with Edso Edwin, Producer, Naoto Oyama, Producer, and Yonghee Cho, Director, about the game's development in a press interview at Gamescom Asia 2025.
Pragmata team on game's development [Sportskeeda Gaming exclusive]
While I will be sharing my thoughts on the demo in a separate article, Pragmata's unique premise does play out well in the bit I played. My initial concern was whether Diana's hacking would feel like a gimmick and not be organic to the gameplay. Thankfully, that was not the case in the demo. Speaking to the team behind the original Capcom IP, I asked whether the long development time gave rise to discussions about scrapping the project and allowed them to add content/mechanics unplanned initially.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Their answer detailed that the team has been working diligently since the game's concept trailer came out in 2020 to bring to life their vision of what they wanted Pragmata to be. Instead of adding new things to it, they have been focusing on the base concepts that were already in place and designing the game system they wanted.
While, as an interviewer, I would have loved to know if there were any new concepts that were not originally planned for, the Pragmata team's answer does invoke confidence in their vision - that they are diligently working to achieve the base concepts that they had envisioned. Even from the demo, it is clear that Pragmata is a labor of love.
If you are a Capcom fan, the next year is set to be really exciting with Resident Evil Requiem, Monster Hunter Stories 3, Pragmata, and Onimusha Way of the Sword all in the pipeline for 2026.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.