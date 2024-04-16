"Probably the coolest": Twitch streamer Agent 00 reveals sponsorship to stream upcoming Jordan Brand Classic match

In a recent livestream, Twitch star Din "Agent 00" revealed that he has earned a sponsorship deal with Nike's Jordan. The AMP content creator will be traveling to New York this upcoming weekend to attend and stream the Jordan Brand Classic Match on Sunday, April 21, 2024. Naturally, he is very excited about the partnership.

For those unaware, the Jordan Brand Classic match is an annual high school all-star basketball game featuring some of the best prospects in the senior class. In his latest broadcast, Agent 00 explained how thrilled he is about the deal, calling it one of the coolest sponsorships of his career:

"Yo, I am not going to lie to you, this is like no cap, I have done a lot of sponsorships and this is probably the coolest one."

More about Twitch streamer Agent 00's sponsorship with Jordan Brand

Clips from Agent 00's recent livestream have been going viral on social media as fans praised him for bagging a sponsorship from a reputable brand. The content creator opened up about the whole situation, telling his audience that "life is good" because he has been sponsored by Jordan:

"I am going to be honest with you all, life is good, bro because like, chat we got a Jordan sponsorship. I didn't even know how to fathom this news when I received it."

Agent 00 further said he will be traveling to New York with fellow AMP member Duke Dennis and that he has streams planned out for the weekend:

"We will be out to New York, okay? And they gave me a package, I don't know what's in it yet. We will be opening the package. They have that Jordan Brand Classic that's going to be going on Sunday, so me and Duke will be out there together."

Agent 00 revealed that his sponsorship means he will be streaming the upcoming Jordan Brand Classic match from the Barclays Center on Sunday. He proceeded to explain what it is:

"So, I will be doing a couple of streams out there. I'm going to do a vibey New York stream on Saturday and then I am going to stream the actual Jordan Brand Classic, so it's basically all the top prospects that's going to be moving on to college."

He continued talking about the benefits of the sponsorship, saying:

"So, you might recognize a few of them- Cooper Flagg and things of that nature. A couple of of the OTE guys are going to be there too and I got a chance to watch them all season, so."

Agent 00 has become a popular streamer on Twitch over the last few years. He is known for frequently collaborating with fellow AMP members, such as Kai Cenat and Duke Dennis. At the moment, he has over 1.5 million followers on the Amazon-owned platform.

