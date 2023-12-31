A clip from popular Twitch streamer Din "Agent 00," who usually goes by just Agent, is going viral on social media, where the AMP member can be seen throwing his chair into a glass door after getting excited about a sizeable donation of 100 gifted subscriptions. His streams are known to be quite chaotic and adrenaline-fueled, all characteristics that have allowed him to amass over 1.3 million followers on the platform.

The content creator's reaction to getting the 100 subscribers as a gift and his subsequent breaking of the glass pane on a door behind him that was clearly caught on camera has amused viewers. After the clip was shared on X, formerly Twitter, one fan appeared to troll Din by claiming that with Twitch's revenue-splitting rules, the 100 subscribers wouldn't even cover the cost of the glass door:

"Bro made $500 and then lost $1000"

Expand Tweet

Watch: Twitch streamer Agent breaks glass door after receiving 100 sub donation

The Twitch clip titled W GIFTED has been widely shared by viewers due to the creator's reaction to getting the subs. The AMP member was stoked after one of his viewers made such a large donation to the channel and seemed lost for words after his initial shock. He then appears to casually walk out of the frame to pick up a chair before throwing it right at a sliding glass door.

With his chat going haywire, the streamer sat back down and looked at the camera. He looked quite stunned at what had happened before leaning into the mic and thanking the person who had given his community 100 gifted subscriptions. The streamer also noted how the money would be needed to fix the broken glass door:

"Eli, thank you for the 100 f*cking gifted subs. We are going to have to use it to repair the sliding door."

Many viewers, however, have contested the reasoning behind Agent's announcement, claiming that even 100 subscriptions may not be enough to repair the glass pane on the door. Here are some of the general reactions from X where the clip has garnered a lot of attention.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The subscription split from Twitch subs has been a point of contention in the streaming community for very long. As per the latest rules introduced with the Partner Plus Program, creators can get a flat 70-30 sub split, but there is a catch with rules guiding the actual revenue generation.