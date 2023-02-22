Project BloodStrike Closed Beta Test: Countries, date, how to participate, and more

Project BloodStrike, an upcoming battle royale FPS title from NetEase Games, recently announced its Closed Beta Test for Android and iOS smartphones. It will be conducted in a few countries, including Brazil, Indonesia, the United States, and more, from February 22 onwards.

The company mentioned that a restricted number of users will have access to the trial, and downloads will be halted once the allocated space is occupied. The publisher recommends using Android devices to access for testing as there are only a few locations available for iOS devices, citing TestFlight restrictions.

Considering that this is the first Beta Test, all progress and information earned while playing will be erased when the test comes to an end. If you find any bugs or glitches during testing, you can share your feedback through the official Discord server, which should help the developers fix these issues.

Project BloodStrike Closed Beta Test countries

The Closed Beta Test for the upcoming shooter game will be conducted in the following countries:

Brazil Indonesia Malaysia Singapore The Philippines The United States

How to participate

Interested players from the six regions listed above can download the game through the link that's embedded in the Facebook post below. Android users can directly access the test through the Google Play Store, but for iOS devices, you must download the TestFlight app first and fill in the required information.

To facilitate the smooth functioning of the testing phase, the developer has recommended certain smartphone specs, which are:

Android: 5.0 and higher OpenGLES 3.0 and higher, 4GB RAM or more.

iOS: iPhone 6 and above. iOS10 and higher.

The very first technical test for Project BloodStrike was held from September 23 to October 2, 2022 in the four countries of Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and the Philippines on Android and iOS platforms.

The upcoming game boasts an abundance of weapons, vehicles, and other in-game items that players can obtain. Presently, it offers three different graphics quality settings (smooth, standard, and ultra) to meet your preferences.

Additionally, Project BloodStrike has several other options in its settings such as Left Fire Button, ADS Mode, Auto Fire, Audio, Language, Control, and more, allowing you to choose and edit them based on your requirements.

ImOw @ImOwFromYT



I'm so glad Project Bloodstrike is back!

#ProjectBloodStrike THIS GAME IS SO FUN!I'm so glad Project Bloodstrike is back! THIS GAME IS SO FUN!🔥I'm so glad Project Bloodstrike is back!#ProjectBloodStrike https://t.co/E9M4XaW3lg

In the Closed Beta Test, NetEase's Project BloodStrike offers the highly anticipated Battle Royale and Ranked modes. Additionally, you can enhance your aiming abilities by practicing in the Shooting Range as well. This mode allows users to either play alone, with a partner, or in a group of four.

The Battle Royale mode's map has several major hot spots including Satellite Base, Swampy Area, Trade Zone, Abandoned Camp, Rocket Base, and more. You can gather the game's currency during gameplay, which can then be utilized to purchase weapons through Buy Stations or call airdrops to obtain custom loadouts. Currently, the game features a wide variety of guns such as the URB, Glock, AK47, KAG-6, MP155, and more.

Poll : 0 votes