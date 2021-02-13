Project Cobra Yellow Token Exchange Event in Free Fire: All you need to know

Free Fire recently unveiled Project Cobra Calendar as part of the OB26 Project Cobra Update. The Project Cobra Calendar is a set of events where players can get their hands on rare in-game items by completing missions and tasks.

The Yellow Cobra Token Exchange event in Free Fire entirely revolves around the collection of Yellow Cobra Tokens. Players can claim rewards in exchange for these Yellow Cobra Tokens.

The event that took off yesterday will continue till 18th of February. However, players can only start redeeming their tokens from the 15th of February.

How to Collect Yellow Cobra Tokens in Free Fire

Players can find Yellow Cobra Tokens by jumping into a match and going through the loot boxes of deceased enemies and teammates. These tokens are not easily available, so it is recommended to start the collection as soon as possible.

Yellow Cobra Token Exchange Free Fire Rewards

Rewards

The Yellow Cobra Token Exchange Event in Free Fire has lined up two rewards that can be redeemed using Yellow Cobra Tokens: