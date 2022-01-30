"I have a glock": ProjektMomo's mother shocks viewers after passionately speaking about guns during Twitch stream

ProjektMomo is a V-Tuber who gained popularity through her "Osu!" gameplay. The American V-Tuber was celebrating her one-year anniversary on Twitch when the incident took place.

Momo and her mother were answering questions from Twitch chat during her one-year anniversary stream. The V-Tuber let her mother take over the stream, even providing her with a custom virtual character.

Prompted with a question about her favorite gun, Momo's mother shocked viewers by saying:

"I have a glock."

Gonna turn my one year anniversary stream into a charity stream because it's been a while since we've helped out our animal frens!! Half of all the proceeds will be going to the Animal Welfare Institute! (1/3)

ProjektMomo's mother's passion for guns leaves her viewers shocked

Having already noticed the upcoming question, ProjektMomo's mom excitedly stated her desire to answer it. A viewer asked about their favorite gun:

"I want the next question! I want the next question!"

As Momo read the question aloud, both the streamer and her mother burst out laughing:

"What is your favorite gun? *laughs*"

The mother then passionately began talking about the guns she owned. As her mother described the favorite gun in her collection — an AR-15 — ProjektMomo could be heard snickering in the background. Her mother then noticed the startled Twitch chat and said:

"So, I have a big beautiful AR-15. Um, but my favorite- actually it just might be my favorite. *looks at chat and laughs* People are like what the hell."

As the two of them burst out laughing, yet again, ProjektMomo's mother informed the viewers that she recently bought more ammo for her guns. Momo too seemed shocked at this revelation. Her mother then confirmed that she owned a firearm license.

"I just literally went to... and bought some more ammo... Yeah I got my lisence to carry a concealed weapon, a couple of years ago."

Moving onto her next gun, ProjektMomo's mother mentioned her Glock, a well-known pistol. As soon as she tried to talk about it, she noticed the Twitch chat's bewildered reactions. Momo chimed in, explaining how the non-American audience within the viewers might find the conversation confusing and absurd.

"I have a Glock43X, which is a tiny little, like- *looks at chat again* People are like what the hell. *laughs* "

"Everyone who's not American here, is like what the f***"

Adding to this absurdity, Momo then narrated an interaction that recently took place between the two. Referencing her mother's passion for guns, Momo told her viewers how her mother randomly expressed her urge to buy a shotgun:

"Dude, I was in the car with my mom the other day and she just turns to me after a couple minutes of silence and goes: 'I wanna buy a shotgun'."

Her mother promptly defended her comment. She clarified that she did not own a shotgun and required one. Her mom also elaborated on her preference for a tactical shotgun.

"I need a shotgun. I don't have a shotgun. I want, like, one of those big tactical shotguns that like- *imitates shotgun reloading sounds* - I love that."

Momo then continued her stream after calling her mom a prepared "beast."

Fans left confused at the need for owning guns

While the passion with which Momo's mom spoke about her gun left the viewers laughing, they also seemed confused at the need for owning such a surplus of guns. Gun ownership is fairly uncommon outside America, and fans took to Reddit to discuss this.

One user tried to explain why guns may seem interesting to people.

As mentioned earlier, ProjektMomo is popular for her Osu! gameplay. Osu! is a rhythm game which became popular for its engaging mechanics. Momo regularly streams on her Twitch channel and is also known for conducting charity streams contributing towards animal welfare.

