Protesters ‘Occupy Wall Street’ after Robinhood shuts down trading for GameStop 

Wall Street under fire again

As a continued fallout from the recent fiasco on Wall Street, protestors are now rallying to 'occupy Wall Street' in response to the trading app Robinhood shutting down trading for GameStop and other stocks.

In an unusual series of events, Wall Street's wolves were baited by Redditors into a trap. What started as a taunt from Wall Street ended up surging GameStop's stock, which reached a staggering $422 per share.

At the start of 2021, a share of GameStop stock was worth roughly $18. As of Jan. 28, it’s now worth as much as $422. But GameStop’s massive stock surge isn’t only about making money https://t.co/XOA0vqT6SI pic.twitter.com/47MOSKhhd3 — TIME (@TIME) January 29, 2021

The unprecedented surge of GameStop's stock led to short-sellers losing an estimated $70 billion. Wall Street investors who were betting on GameStop's stock to tank were left at a loss for words after the sudden surge.

Those are rules and the risks. Now they don't like the rules or the risks anymore. Will they look for a gov bailout? Wouldn't surprise me. lol — J.D. Mills (@Miltz76) January 28, 2021

In the meantime, protestors are gearing up for a full-scale protest against Wall Street yet again.

.@NYYRC will be staging a protest in Zuccotti Park to re-occupy Wall Street.



We are sick & tired of bailing out the fat cats and hedge funds for their own mistakes while they stomp on the little guy for trying to make a buck.



This is not capitalism. https://t.co/C9lxW5g4Wf — Gavin Mario Wax 🇺🇸 (@GavinWax) January 28, 2021

Robinhood vs. GameStop

Many people are still confused about why a trading app was caught up in the crossfire between Redditors and Wall Street. It is because Robinhood suspiciously halted the trade of a few stocks shortly after the surge.

How about you stop pulling this commie BS and let people do what they want like you advertised your service for in the first place? — Nathanias (@nathanias) January 28, 2021

Many users were not happy with the decisions, and severe backlash followed suit.

What’s an alternative to Robinhood?? Need to leave — My World Of Growth🇺🇸 (@NOREGRETSGROWTH) January 28, 2021

For the time being, users can still close out existing positions on Robinhood but can no longer purchase any of GameStop's stocks due to the recent volatility in the market.

A Twitter user posted a detailed explanation as to why Robinhood took this course of action:

Some dude posted that pic.twitter.com/qb2swppO8E — BigTx (@LB62814825) January 29, 2021

Government Intervention

Shortly after the surge, The White House stepped in and stated that it would closely monitor the "GameStop Reddit situation" as its stock prices continued to soar.

Janet Yellen is on it. pic.twitter.com/A7zcXxt2V4 — WallStreetBets (@wallstreetbets) January 27, 2021

Jen Psaki, Press Secretary for the White House, had this to say about the GameStop issue:

"Our team, our economic team, including Secretary [Janet] Yellen and others, are monitoring the situation. It’s a good reminder though that the stock market isn’t the only measure of the health of our economy. It doesn’t reflect how middle- and working-class families are doing."

The development further escalated when Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter and voiced her opinion.

Inquiries into freezes should not be limited solely to Robinhood.



This is a serious matter. Committee investigators should examine any retail services freezing stock purchases in the course of potential investigations - especially those allowing sales, but freezing purchases. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2021

GameStop's shares took a nosedive yesterday as trades were temporarily suspended, stopping Redditors and others from buying more shares. Robinhood froze all transition, which didn't sit well for angry buyers and lawmakers.

It is not appropriate for Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev to protect investors who shorted GameStop. Why would @RobinhoodApp help investors who thought the stock would fall & hurt investors who thought the stock would rise? @SEC_Enforcement should investigate Robinhood’s rigged actions. https://t.co/WxlavMP9ao — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 29, 2021

After this fiasco unfolded, Redditors began organizing to file a class-action lawsuit against the trading platform potentially.

Please send an email to riprobinhoodlol@gmail.com with your situation, I'm gathering case data, this includes, what happened, what stocks they limited, how much it cost you, etc.



Whole story. — Adam @ Z (@NetNobody) January 28, 2021

As reported by the New York Post, a Massachusetts resident filed a suit on behalf of all US users, asking that the stock option be immediately reinstated.

A class action lawsuit was launched against Robinhood in New York, after the online brokerage restricted customers' ability to trade in several high-profile shares including GameStop https://t.co/kNuGQEQg7i pic.twitter.com/P4JmN1h1L2 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) January 28, 2021

Robinhood's CEO, Vlad Tenev, during an interview with Chris Cuomo on CNN, defended the company's actions and made the following statement:

"We’ll continue to monitor the situation and may make adjustments as needed. To be clear, this was a risk-management decision, and was not made on the direction of the market makers we route to."