PS Plus Essential August leaks — Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, and more

According to Dealab’s billbil-kun, the PS Plus games for August have been revealed. A very reliable leaker, they have been dropping the latest free games since September 2021.

Though this news should be taken with a grain of salt, the latest titles are an incredible trio of worthwhile acquisitions.

As stated by the leaker, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, and Little Nightmares will all be coming to the platform for free. These games will be available soon and can be downloaded for free in August.

Users of the PS Plus Essential tier or higher will get a trio of incredible titles throughout August. These video games will be available for all PS Plus players, and once downloaded, they will be playable until the user’s subscription runs out.

Games in collection and platforms

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (PS4/PS5)

Yakuza: Like a DSragon (PS4/PS5)

Little Nightmares (PS4)

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 is an HD remaster of the two classic skateboarding games, rebuilt from the ground up. It features all of the fabulous tricks and maps from the original games.

It is the most popular skateboarding franchise of all time, combining an incredible soundtrack with sharp gameplay.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is the critically acclaimed 7th main entry in the Yakuza franchise, starring the new protagonist, Kasuga Ichiban. This latest game also shifts from an action beat’ em-up to a traditional turn-based JRPG, similar to Dragon Quest or Persona.

It offers all of the action, drama, and tragedy the Yakuza franchise is known for.

Finally, Little Nightmares is a dark, whimsical tale about confronting childhood fear. The goal is to help Six escape a place known as The Maw, a vast place inhabited by corrupted souls. Gamers will need to avoid letting Six be the corrupt’s next meal.

The games in question will be downloadable from August 2 through September 6. The current titles are still available: Crash Bandicoot 4, The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan, and Arcadegeddon.

As previously stated by the leaks, these games will be available for all users with a PS Plus account at the Essential tier or greater. They will be downloadable on August 2 and be available throughout the month.

