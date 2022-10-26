PS Plus Essential November 2022 games revealed: Nioh 2, Lego Harry Potter Collection, and more

The PS Plus catalog is all set to add Nioh 2 and more to its monthly lineup of free offerings, which players can enjoy. The official announcement was made earlier on October 26, and there are three great titles that all subscribers can avail of.

Following a major rejig, PS Plus has undergone several changes compared to what it once used to be. However, certain things have remained the same, including the monthly offering to fans. In November, Lego Harry Potter Collection and Heavenly Bodies will be available to fans along with Nioh 2.

The lineup looks vibrant as all three titles are very different from each other. However, they will be sure to excite all who are subscribed to the service. Subscribers can access the game starting November 1.

Nioh 2 will be the biggest of the three games set to be added as part of PS Plus monthly additions in November

Sony might have broken the new PS Plus into three tiers, but all can enjoy the monthly offerings. Once they become available, a user must add the game to the library and download it to play.

Without a doubt, the biggest addition to November's PS Plus offering is Nioh 2. Apart from this, the normal and remastered editions will be offered to users on both PS4 and PS5. The game turns users into half-human, and half-supernatural Yokai Warriors, who will have to take on various enemies.

Aside from different weapons, players can also resort to their supernatural abilities to beat opponents. Team Ninja's offering has been a huge success, and all PS Plus users can now play the game without any additional cost.

Hogwarts Legacy might be some time away, but subscribers will be able to try out the entire Lego Harry Potter Collection. It contains the first four games in their original form and a remastered version of the next three.

Players will have to solve different puzzles, brew potions and do much more. The games can be played by a single-player or online and it even supports a two-player local co-op mode. This offering will be available in the PS4 version.

Finally, Heavenly Bodies is a casual but interesting game that will now feature on PlayStation's subscription service. It is a curious title that introduces players to the challenges of space exploration.

Additionally, there are a few days left for subscribers to download October's offerings, which include some interesting additions like Injustice 2, Hot Wheels Unleashed, and Superhot.

