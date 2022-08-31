PS Plus Essential September leaks - NFS Heat, Granblue Fantasy: Versus, and more

With NFS Heat potentially coming up soon, PS Plus' lineup of games for September is looking quite good. It might be the last day of August and still some time for the rumored games to be added to Sony's service. However, the possible catalog has once again been leaked on social media and contains three excellent choices.

The PS Plus service has existed for a long time in Sony's history but has picked up pace in the last few months. Sony decided to revamp the structure and service of what's on offer to bring it more along the lines of the Xbox Game Pass. While many things have changed, the monthly offering of three premium games at no extra cost will continue.

Among the three, the biggest is the NFS Heat, as there have been rumors of another title coming to the iconic racing series. But that's not all, since two brilliant titles will accompany their AAA counterparts. If the rumors turn out to be accurate, there will be three vastly but equally enjoyable games fans will get their hands on in the next few days.

Fresh rumors hint at NFS Heat being added to the PS Plus as part of the monthly offerings

As mentioned, three games will be added to PS Plus on September 5 and available to all current and new subscribers. While NFS Heat seems to be the shinier addition, there are two excellent choices aside from the racing title. TOEM is a brilliant little game that can offer hours of exciting gameplay, while Granblue Fantasy: Versus is a differential take on the iconic franchise.

Released in 2019, NFS Heat is the 24th installment of the series and is one of the highest-rated releases that has delighted fans. With the release, the franchise returned to its street racing roots. Fans can expect the same adrenaline rush and thrill as they breeze through the streets. Given that it doesn't have a next-generation version yet, both PS4 and PS5 users will be able to enjoy it.

TOEM might not seem much compared to the two other titles set to enter the PS Plus catalog. Yet, the game has won a BAFTA award and takes players on a joyride. The main objective is to help the town's residents throughout the journey to observe a spectacle known as "TOEM," which is a natural phenomenon. The game is filled with exciting puzzles and more, making it worth playing for anyone.

Finally, Granblue Fantasy: Versus is one of the best additions to the fighting game genre, which to date is a PlayStation exclusive on consoles. The game is a 2.5D action-fighting title that's based on an RPG. While there's certainly a requirement for skill, the game has certain features that make it perfect for beginners. Aside from all the usual modes, Granblue Fantasy: Versus also has a story mode.

All three additions will ensure users of PS Plus will have their hands busy come the month of September. While the other two are more niche picks, NFS Heat will likely have a greater universal appeal.

