Sony PS5 set to launch in November starting at $400

The PS5 pricing has officially been announced during the Sony PlayStation 5 Showcase event. There will be two versions to choose from. The standard edition will cost $499 like players were used to before. The PS5 digital edition, however, will cost $399.

The price differences come in because of the change in an optical disc drive. The standard edition will be able to utilize discs as well as any digital content, the same as the consoles before it. The PS5 digital edition, on the other hand, lacks an optical disc drive. Players who aren't interested in disc games anymore may find the $100 price drop appealing.

PS5 pricing and details - Everything we know so far

(Image Credit: PlayStation)

The pricing and details reveal comes after a long wait from players to get more information. Sony has been sitting on price details for a while, and the PS5 showcase was highly anticipated. Of course, that reveal was saved for the end of the showcase.

Along with the official pricing for the PS5, we also have a release date. The PS5 will be releasing on November 12, 2020. However, some countries will have to wait. That initial November 12 release date includes the United States, Canada, South Korea, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. Aside from those countries, the rest of the world is going to have to wait until November 19. It's not the best situation, but it's only a week apart.

Ever since the new prices for the Xbox Series X were revealed, gamers everywhere have been waiting in anticipation to see how PlayStation and Sony would react and price the console of their own. The Xbox Series X itself will have two versions just like the PS5.

The Xbox Series X will cost $499 and the Xbox Series S will cost $299. The Xbox Series X is the standard edition akin to the PS5 standard edition. In the same way the PS5 Digital Edition will lack an optical disc drive, so will the Xbox Series S. However, now we know that there is a difference in price by $100 when it comes to the digital editions.

The standard editions sit at the same price and won't have a price competition. There is a major push to digital though, and many gamers will opt for the cheaper digital version. That $100 difference might seal the deal for many gamers stuck in the middle. But the PS5 did boast a very strong lineup of exclusives.