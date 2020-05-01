PUBG Lite: How to Download PUBG Mobile Lite Season 12 Update?

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 12 Update

The Season 12 update of PUBG Mobile Lite is live, and the Winner Pass section of the game is now accessible. PUBG Mobile officials released the Season 12 update on 1st May. With the arrival of the new Winner Pass, players can get a bunch of rewards after purchasing it from the shop section of the game.

PUBG Mobile Lite's Season 12 Winner Pass costs around 280 BC for the Elite version. After purchasing it, players can unlock some extra missions. The Elite Plus version, on the other hand, is priced at 800 BC, and on its purchase, players will get full access with some instant rewards.

The newly released update for PUBG Mobile Lite weighs around 300 MB, and the steps to update the game to the latest version are listed below:

Steps to Download PUBG Mobile Season 12 update:

Open PUBG Mobile Lite in your Android smartphone. Login to your account if you haven't already. An update popup will appear on the screen. Tap on the update button to begin the installation process. The game will start updating automatically, and it will take around 10 minutes to complete the process. Relaunch the game once the download finishes.

Season 12 Update

PUBG Mobile officials didn't schedule any maintenance breaks to release the Season 12 update on the global servers. As mentioned earlier, the size of the update is around 300 MB, so make sure to check if your device has enough free storage space.

The PUBG Lite Season 12 Winner Pass comes with an Indian Traditional Outfit, Golden Pan Skin, Parachute Skin and a Golden AKM skin, and these are some of the best rewards on offer during this seasonal event.

To access the latest Winner Pass, players will have to locate the WP sign on right side of the screen. After clicking on it, the game will show the complete list of rewards, along with the levels required to obtain it. Additionally, one can see the complete list of missions in the second tab.