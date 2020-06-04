PUBG Lite: PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update release date

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update

PUBG Mobile Lite's 1st Anniversary is around the corner and the game is about to bring some exciting updates on the occasion. Currently, the 0.17.0 version of the game is functional and the next update will obviously bring the 0.18.0 version of PUBG Mobile Lite.

Regarding the new update, the developers haven't released the beta version of PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 yet, but they will do so in the next few weeks. The forthcoming 0.18.0 update will bring a host of new features like the Miramar map, the training mode, some exclusive skins and more.

But most of the players have questions regarding the release date of the 0.18.0 update.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update Release Date

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 will be released on 25th July 2020 and the players can update the game on the same date from the Google PlayStore. As mentioned earlier, the game's 1st Anniversary is on 25th July and to celebrate this special occasion, the PUBG Mobile Lite team will release the 0.18.0 update. In addition to this, the Season 13 Winner Pass is also expected to roll out on the same date.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update leaks

As per some unofficial sources, the officials are going to bring following additions to the game:

The Miramar Map

Miramar Map: Currently, only a single classic map is available in the game. But there are high chances that players can see the addition of the Miramar map in the 0.18.0 update. It will be the second classic map of the game along with the existing Erangel map. Moreover, the map will also feature some exclusive weapons like Win 94 and vehicles like the Mirado.

Training Map: Along with a new map, a new training mode is also on the list of upcoming additions. The training mode will let the players practice their aim and improve their gun handling skins. The mode will provide you every weapon with infinite ammo which you can use to shoot targets and enhance your gameplay skills.

