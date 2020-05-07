PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update for Android: APK download link

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update APK

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update has officially been released on Google Playstore and the game servers are now live after a short maintenance break. The latest PUBG Mobile update brought several new additions to the game. The latest version includes an updated Miramar 2.0 map, Win94 with 2.7x scope, Jungle Adventure in Sanhok, P90 in Arena Mode, Points Protection Against Cheater Kills and much more.

The size of the PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update is around 1.97GB for Android devices. For the new players, the size of the game will be around 3GB. Players can download the 0.18.0 version from the Google Playstore. However, for those who are unable to download it due to any possible errors, we have prepared a guide to install the game via an APK file.

Here's an essential guide on how to download and install PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update APK.

Steps to Download and Install PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update APK

Download link of PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update APK: https://tinyurl.com/yackhqud

Download the OBB files of the game from the above link. Open file manager on your phone and click on downloaded file Android_trunk_No73_0.18.0.11047_Shipping_Google_CE.signed.shell.apk Allow installation of unknown sources if you haven't enabled it yet, by navigating to settings>safety and privacy> Install apps from Unknown Sources. Once the installation of the APK file gets completed, create a new folder "com.tencent.ig" in Android/OBB. Copy and paste the downloaded OBB file of the game in the directory. Open the PUBG Mobile app and enjoy the game.

As mentioned earlier, the size of the update is around 1.97 GB. Thus, make sure that your phone has enough storage space to accommodate the game. In case the downloaded file shows an error saying, 'There was a problem parsing the package', then consider downloading both the APK and OBB files and installing them again.