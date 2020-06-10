PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Beta Update Patch Notes: Bonfire Mode, Armory Arena and more
- Here are the latest patch notes of the PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Beta Update.
- The PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Beta Update has been released for both Android and iOS devices.
PUBG Mobile's 0.19.0 Beta update has been officially released for Android and iOS devices. The new update has brought a lot of new features that will be introduced in the 0.19.0 global version after testing.
The official patch notes of the beta version have been released by the developers in the PUBG Mobile Beta discord server. The players who have registered for the same can download the notes from the link provided in the server.
PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Beta Update Patch Notes
Here are the patch notes for the PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Beta update:
Classic Mode Gameplay
- Bonfire Mode
Arena Gameplay
- New Arena Gameplay - Armory Arena
- New Arena Attachment
Cheer Park
- New Cheer Park and Quick Draw Features
- New Firearm-Specific Quick Draws
- New Shooting Range Elite Challenge
- New Bubble Emotes
- Sound Improvements
Here is the official announcement made by the developers in the official discord server of the PUBG Mobile Beta server:
Dear testers, the 0.19 beta version (0.19.1.13304) is now ready to update, just open the game and it will automatically be done.
The PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 beta version is focused on the new secret map. The name of the map hasn't been revealed yet. According to some leaks, the name of the map will be Fourex, and a teaser for the same was revealed by PUBG Mobile in a Twitter post:
Here is what the officials had to say with regards to the map during the release of PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Beta version:
Dear testers, PUBGM 190 version is now coming, this time we provide a "Secret Map Beta Test" for you guys, please noticed that the update will be done automatically right after you open the game
Published 10 Jun 2020, 20:22 IST