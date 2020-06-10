PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Beta Update Patch Notes: Bonfire Mode, Armory Arena and more

Here are the latest patch notes of the PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Beta Update.

The PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Beta Update has been released for both Android and iOS devices.

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Beta Update Patch Notes (Image Credits: Natural YT)

PUBG Mobile's 0.19.0 Beta update has been officially released for Android and iOS devices. The new update has brought a lot of new features that will be introduced in the 0.19.0 global version after testing.

The official patch notes of the beta version have been released by the developers in the PUBG Mobile Beta discord server. The players who have registered for the same can download the notes from the link provided in the server.

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Beta Update Patch Notes

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Beta Update (Image Credits: Sameer TG Gaming)

Here are the patch notes for the PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Beta update:

Classic Mode Gameplay

Bonfire Mode

Arena Gameplay

New Arena Gameplay - Armory Arena

New Arena Attachment

Cheer Park

New Cheer Park and Quick Draw Features

New Firearm-Specific Quick Draws

New Shooting Range Elite Challenge

New Bubble Emotes

Sound Improvements

Here is the official announcement made by the developers in the official discord server of the PUBG Mobile Beta server:

Dear testers, the 0.19 beta version (0.19.1.13304) is now ready to update, just open the game and it will automatically be done.

The PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 beta version is focused on the new secret map. The name of the map hasn't been revealed yet. According to some leaks, the name of the map will be Fourex, and a teaser for the same was revealed by PUBG Mobile in a Twitter post:

Where could these mysterious postcards have come from?! 🗺️



Those stamps look pretty interesting! 👀 pic.twitter.com/rvhv818Own — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) May 19, 2020

Here is what the officials had to say with regards to the map during the release of PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Beta version:

Dear testers, PUBGM 190 version is now coming, this time we provide a "Secret Map Beta Test" for you guys, please noticed that the update will be done automatically right after you open the game

