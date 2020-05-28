PUBG Mobile: New 'Fourex' map released in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile Fourex Map

PUBG Mobile's latest 0.19.0 beta update released a few days ago and developers added a bunch of new features to the game. Amidst all of the new developments, a new Fourex Map has appeared in the latest beta version. The new map is a part of classic mode along with the four other maps.

As observed previously, PUBG Mobile mostly introduces new Maps in the game which have already been added to PUBG PC. But this is not the case as far as the Fourex Map is concerned. The newly-launched Map is exclusively available in the mobile version of PUBG.

Fourex Map PUBG

It's also important to note that the name of the Map has not been finalized yet. The name Fourex was revealed by a popular YouTuber PowerBang, where the creator showed gameplay footage of the new Map.

Moreover, some players also call it the Jungle Map. Some also describe it as a mixture of the Erangel and Sanhok Maps.

Here's a look at the Fourex Map:

Fourex is the smallest Map in PUBG Mobile

At present, Sanhok is the smallest 4x4 Map in the PUBG Mobile global version. But that spot will be taken by Fourex soon when the Map will release globally.

According to PowerBang, it's a 2x2 Map having elements of classic Maps like Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, and Vikendi. Players can explore all the different locations like deserts, mountains, and grassy areas in a single Fourex Map.

Furthermore, PUBG Mobile's tweet teased players about the possibility of something new and exciting coming their way.

In the tweet, the officials posted four images of postcards, which features a puzzle in the top right corner. Upon joining the postcards in the correct order, the puzzle is solved and the new map is revealed.

Solved Puzzle vs Fourex Map

As per the gameplay footage and screenshots, it looks like the name of the locations have not been decided yet. As shown in the image above, the name of the locations are M301, M302, M303, and so on.

In all probability, these are just temporary names and the players will see the new names as soon as the developers release the map officially.