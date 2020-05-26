PUBG Mobile: How to download PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 beta update

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Beta update

The PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update arrived a few weeks ago and was an instant hit. And, a fortnight later, the PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 beta version had also been officially released by the developers.

PUBG corporation had opened registrations for the beta testing where everyone was invited to participate in the latest beta phase. The registration has now been closed though and the most recent beta version is available for download globally.

A new Fourex map is the spotlight of the latest PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 beta update which has been introduced in the game. Apart from the new map, Tencent has also added a TDM Library Mode, in which players will get different weapons by taking down enemies.

Players are excited to test the new features and we have prepared a guide through which one can download and install the PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 beta version on their phones.

Steps to download and install PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 beta version APK

Download link of PUBG Mobile Beta 0.19.0 Update APK: https://bit.ly/3c9OEml

Download the APK file of PUBG Mobile beta from the above link. Open file manager on your phone and click on Downloaded Files > AOS_IG0190_CE_19074No7_0.19.0.13200_Shipping_Google_CE.shell.signed.apk Allow installation of unknown sources if you haven't enabled it yet, by navigating to Settings > Safety, and then Privacy > Install Apps From Unknown Sources. Once the installation of the APK file is complete, open the PUBG Mobile app. Log in to the guest account and enjoy the beta version.

The size of the update is around 1.5GB for Android devices. Thus, ensure that your device has enough storage space to accommodate the game.

In case the downloaded file shows the error which says, "There was a problem parsing the package", then re-download the beta APK file and install it again.

The time it takes to update PUBG Mobile depends on the speed of your internet connection but on an average, it should take you about 30 minutes.