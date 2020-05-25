Image Via Mad Tamizha YT

The frequency of PUBG Mobile updates is increasing day by day, thanks to the folks at Tencent Games. Every new update brings various new outfits and other skins in its Royale Passes and new Seasons.

Currently, PUBG Mobile has its Season 13 ongoing in the game. There are some really cool mythic outfits available in the Royale Pass of season 13. In this article, Sportskeeda discusses the likely PUBG Mobile Season 14 Royale Pass Release Date and some major Season 14 reward leaks.

PUBG Mobile Season 14 Release Date:

As mentioned in the Royale Pass of Season 13, the season ends on 12th July 2020. It means that Season 14 will arrive two days later from it. Hence, the release date of Season 14 is 14th July 2020. On this day, players will be able to purchase the new Royale Pass and get outfits, along with other various interesting items.

Season 14 Royale Pass Release Date

PUBG Mobile Season 14 Royale Pass Reward Leaks:

As per the leaks, the theme for Royale Pass Season 14 is based on 'Spark The Flame.' The upcoming season of PUBG Mobile will arrive with some new rewards and great weapon skins. Here we have discussed PUBG Mobile Season 14 Tier Rewards and 100 RP dress of Season 14 Royale Pass.

Season 14 Tier Rewards:

PUBG Mobile rewards players with various outfits and weapon skins on surpassing tiers in the game. In Season 14, players will get some cool tier rewards on Gold, Platinum, and Dimond tier and Ace tier.

Gold And Platinum Tier Reward:

The tier rewards for Gold and Platinum tier is an outfit and a mask. On completion of the Gold tier mission, players will get this mask.

Advertisement

Season 14 tier rewards

While once a player reaches Platinum tier and completes its tier mission, he will get a unique outfit as the tier reward.

Diamond Tier:

On reaching the Diamond tier in Season 14, the player will get a M24 skin. M24 is the second most popular sniper rifle in the game, after AWM in PUBG Mobile.

Season 14 Tier Rewards

Many PUBG Mobile players who don't have any M24 skin yet are going to be very excited to get this skin for themselves.

Ace Tier:

Season 14 Royale Pass Release Date

The reward for Ace tier is always a Parachute skin for players with the number of the season written on it. PUBG Mobile Players will get a great new red and white-colored parachute skin on achieving Ace tier in Season 14 of PUBG Mobile.

Season 14 100 RP Dress:

In Season 14 Royale Pass of PUBG Mobile, players will get a unique outfit. The outfit is a mythic dress, and it can be seen how good it looks on the male character in PUBG Mobile.

Season 14 100 RP Dress

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on PUBG Mobile.

Also read: