PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update features; more leaks surface online

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update Features

PUBG Mobile recently released a new update in its Beta version. The update has arrived with various new features like a new TDM mode, new buttons in the game and much more.

Currently, PUBG Mobile is in its 0.18.0 Global version, and players are playing in the Season 13. In this article, we discuss about new features and other leaks that have surfaced online, including a new map, new vehicle and more in PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update.

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update Features:

#1 New Classic Map:

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update Features

In perhaps the best feature of the 0.19.0 update, PUBG Mobile would release a brand new classic map into the game.

The map is named "Secret Map" in the beta version of the game. Its locations are currently not named as of now, but with further updates, they would soon get revealed.

PUBG Mobile would be testing the map to remove all its bugs and glitches so that players get a good gaming experience. This new map would have various dynamics like a waterfall, snowy mountains, flowery meadows and great towns.

#2 New Vehicle Addition:

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update Features

The second feature in PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update is the addition of a new vehicle. The vehicle looks like a Monster truck.

In the leaks, it is clear that three players can get into this Monster Truck. The vehicle is currently available only in the new "Secret Map" in PUBG's 0.19.0 update.

Advertisement

#3 New Transparency Option:

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update Features

In PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update, the third great feature is the transparency option. Players would now be able to make any button in the game menu fully transparent.

It would help players to better spot other players without worrying the transparency. Also, there is an addition of another option in the settings with which a player can disable buttons like shooting button in the main PUBG game.

#4 New Beryl M762 Iron Sight:

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update Features

PUBG Mobile has also updated the iron sight of Beryl M762. Beryl M762 is an assault rifle in PUBG Mobile and is a great weapon in close range because it has good damage and fire rate.

In the current scenario, many players in PUBG Mobile find it difficult to shoot enemies with Beryl M762 due to the gun's U-shaped iron sight. But with the upcoming 0.19.0 update, the iron sight of Beryl M762 is going to be much better.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on PUBG Mobile.