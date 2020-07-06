PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update size revealed for Android and iOS

Details of the PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update size for both Android and iOS devices have been revealed.

The PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update will be released on 7th July 2020.

Rabia FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News

SHARE

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update Size

The official patch notes of the PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update have been released and the developers are now ready to push the update on the global servers on 7th July 2020. The new update will bring the exclusive Livik Map, Bonfire Mode, new cheer park, a new library map, and much more.

The size of the upcoming PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update has been revealed for both the Android and iOS devices. Here are the complete details regarding the same:

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update Size

The size of the PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update will be 1.84 GB for Android devices and 2.13 GB for iOS devices. The new update will be available for both the platforms on 7th July 2020. Players will be able to download the same from the respective app stores i.e. Google Play Store for Android and App Store for iOS devices.

Break new ground starting July 7th! 🚧



Version 0.19.0 arrives soon! Make sure you're prepared today! 👉 https://t.co/Lvgc5qlZAp pic.twitter.com/NRAaDogHJH — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) June 27, 2020

Players who update the game before 13th July 2020 (UTC +0) will receive the following additional rewards:

2,888 BP

AG ×100

Nightmare Helmet (3d)

There will be no downtime i.e. the servers will not be taken down for maintenance during the update. Players are suggested to update the game as soon as possible as players from the older version of the game will not be able to play with the ones that have the game's latest version.

Advertisement

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update features

The new update will add the following features and modes to the game:

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update Features

New Livik Map

Livik super firearm training (coming soon)

Spark the Flame-themed Gameplay

The Ancient Secret (coming soon)

Season Warm-up Event Gameplay (at the end of S13)

New Arena Gameplay - Team Gun Game (Available on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from July 31st)

New Map - Library

New Arena Attachment - Barrel Extender

New Cheer Park and Quick Draw Features

Here's the tour of the upcoming Livik Map in PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update:

After the 0.19.0 Update, the PUBG Mobile Season 14 Royale Pass will be released on 14th July 2020 where the players will be able to complete RP missions to unlock exclusive RP rewards.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update official patch notes released