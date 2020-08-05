PUBG Mobile 1.0 beta update to release on 6th August 2020

The PUBG Mobile 1.0 beta update has been announced, and will release on 6th August 2020. It will include the much-awaited Erangel 2.0 map, which is the revamped version of the classic Erangel map. Registrations for the same will start soon, and players will have to fill a survey in order to apply for a chance to experience the beta version.

PUBG Mobile 1.0 beta update announcement

PUBG Mobile (Image Credits: NDTV Gadgets)

This time, the PUBG Mobile version 0.19.0 will not be followed by a 0.20.0 version. Instead, a new series has been introduced, with the next update list set to begin from the 1.0 version. Here is the official announcement regarding the PUBG Mobile 1.0 beta version:

We are deeply touched, excited and blessed because we have the honour to announce a very new testing period to you. This time, we're going to rewrite the history in Battle Royale and experience PUBG MOBILE in a way no previous version did before. Among other great content for the version upgrade we will focus on the major changes at first.

The PUBG Mobile 1.0 update logo was also leaked on Google Play Store due to a bug, and here is the image of the same:

PUBG Mobile 1.0 update logo (Image Credits: Tencent)

The patch notes of the beta update will also be released tomorrow. Along with this, the story behind Erangel 2.0 has also been revealed, which goes as follows:

Erangel, the heart of PUBG Mobile, is a fictional island in the black sea abandoned near Russia, where a military occupation was controlling it. This faction tested chemical/biological experiments on the local populace, and after a resistance attack on a biological facility, the island had to be abandoned.

