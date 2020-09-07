PUBG Mobile 1.0 update size revealed for Android and iOS

The official patch notes of the PUBG Mobile 1.0 Update have been released, and the developers are ready to roll out the next version on the 8th of September. The update will introduce the new Erangel 2.0 map, Cheer Park 2.0, improvements in Livik map, and much more.

The size of the upcoming PUBG Mobile 1.0 update has been revealed too. Here are the complete details regarding the same:

PUBG Mobile 1.0 Update Size

The size of the PUBG Mobile 1.0 Update will be around 1.5 GB for Android devices, and 1 GB for iOS devices. The new update will be available for both the platforms on 8th September 2020.

PUBG Mobile players will be able to download the latest version from the respective App Stores, i.e. Google Play Store for Android, and App Store for iOS devices.

Welcome to New Erangel! 🗺️



Enjoy the guided tour of the updated Erangel map! 🔗 https://t.co/O5Q4sryFFg pic.twitter.com/IIlRXIXdUK — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) September 6, 2020

Here's the official announcement by PUBG Mobile:

PUBG MOBILE will be releasing an update starting on September 8. The servers will not be taken offline. This version requires approximately 0 GB of additional storage space on Android and 1 GB of additional storage space on iOS. Players on different versions will not be able to invite each other, so be sure to update as soon as possible.

Players who update the game between September 8 and September 13 (UTC +0) will receive the following rewards:

Advertisement

2,888 BP

100 AG

Red Racecar Knight Backpack (3d)

The servers will not be taken down for maintenance. Players are suggested to update the game as soon as possible, because the older version will no more support matchmaking with the newer version.

PUBG Mobile 1.0 Update features

The new update will add the following features and modes to the game:

New Classic Mode Gameplay: Erangel 2.0

Livik Improvements (New Weapon M1014)

Beyond A.C.E.-Themed Gameplay

Payload Mode (v2.0) is coming back

Halloween Infection Mode (available from October 23)

Graphic Quality Upgrades

Cheer Park: Training Ground Updates

Island in the Lake at Cheer Park

Cheer Park Halloween (available from October 23)

The PUBG Mobile Season 15 Royale Pass will release on 14th September 2020, and the players will have to complete several challenges to earn rewards.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile 1.0 update official patch notes released.