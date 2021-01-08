PUBG Mobile 1.2 update release date and size revealed

After the success of the PUBG Mobile 1.1 update, the famous battle royale title's developers are gearing up to release the next update.

Fans and players are excited about the arrival of the upcoming iteration. It will introduce multiple features, including game modes, a new weapon, and other improvements to elevate the users' overall experience.

This article looks at the update size and release date of the PUBG Mobile 1.2 update.

PUBG Mobile 1.2 update details

Release date

The upcoming update is all set to roll out on January 12th. However, the exact time for its release hasn't been revealed by the developers. Also, the game' server will not be taken down for maintenance, and players will be able to play the game as soon as they update it.

Size

The developers released the patch notes, which have revealed the storage size for the update on Android and iOS devices.

The PUBG Mobile 1.2 update would require 615 MB of storage space on Android devices, while the iOS version requires 1.5 GB.

Users will also receive rewards for updating the game between the stipulated period, i.e., between January 12th and January 17th (UTC +0). The prizes are as follows

2,888 BP

100 AG

Acolyte of Justice Backpack (3d)

It is crucial to note that users with the older version of the game will not be able to team up with those with the latest version. Hence, the developers have advised players to download the update as soon as it is available.

Patch notes

Here are some key features:

Runic Power Gameplay (January 12th to March 7th)

Power Armor Mode (Launches in EvoGround on February 5th)

Metro Royale: Honor (From January 12th)

New firearms: FAMAS

Security improvements

Basic performance improvements

Firearm balancing: Bolt Action Sniper Rifle enhancements

Players can click here to read the detailed patch notes.