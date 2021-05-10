PUBG Mobile 1.4 update APK file size revealed for Android devices

Frequent updates to PUBG Mobile are one of the reasons behind the game’s massive popularity & growth on the mobile platform. With the new 1.4 version being just around the corner, the hype amongst fans is sky-high.

Similar to all the other updates, it will be coming with loads of new content for the players to relish. Android users can download the game via the Google Play Store or use the APK file. This article takes a look at the APK file size of the PUBG Mobile 1.4 update and other details, including rewards and more.

Details about the PUBG Mobile 1.4 update

APK file size

The exact size of the PUBG Mobile 1.4 APK is 990 MB and players will be able to download it via the official website of the game after it rolls out. On top of that, there will be additional downloads that users will have to make in-game.

Therefore, users must note that they need to have sufficient storage space on their Android devices.

Release date, time, and rewards

PUBG Mobile 1.4 update will be released on May 11th at UTC + 0, i.e., 5:30 AM IST (GMT +5:30). Like all other updates, there are several rewards in store for players if they download the latest version between a specific timeframe (May 11 and May 16). They are as follows:

2888 BP

100 AG

Banana Bonanza (3 d) *1

Also, the servers of the game wouldn’t be taken down for maintenance, and users will be able to access PUBG Mobile as soon as they download it.

Patch notes

Below are some of the patch notes for the new PUBG Mobile 1.4 version:

Titan Strikes

Titan Last Stand (May 25 - June 8)

Microcosm (June 9 - July 5)

New Arena Map: The Hangar (starts June 1)

Map Improvements

New Vehicle: Coupe RB

Security Zone

Other System Improvements

New Shooting Mode: OTS (Over the Shoulder)

Gun optimization and balance

Improvements to Cheer Park

Royale Pass S19: Traverse (starts May 17)

