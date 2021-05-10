PUBG Mobile 1.4 update release date and time revealed for all regions

PUBG Mobile periodically receives updates that enhance the battle royale experience for players.

Fans are incredibly excited about the arrival of the upcoming 1.4 update. The patch will bring a variety of new features, including content related to the Godzilla vs Kong collaboration.

Just like all the other updates, players will receive specific rewards for downloading the latest version of PUBG Mobile between May 11 and May 16 (UTC+0). Here are the rewards:

2888 BP

100 AG

Banana Bonanza (3d)

This article provides players with various details about the PUBG Mobile 1.4 update, such as release date, time, size, and more.

PUBG Mobile 1.4 update

Release date, time and size

A screenshot of the message posted in the official Discord server

A message posted by Error 403, a PUBG Mobile community team member on the official Discord server, reads:

"To provide you a better gaming experience, we will release an update starting from May 11 (UTC +0). The servers will not be taken offline. The update requires approximately 660 MB of additional storage space on Android and approximately 1.67 GB of additional storage space on iOS. Players on different versions will not be able to invite each other, so be sure to update as soon as possible."

According to the team member, the PUBG Mobile 1.4 update will start rolling out on May 11 UTC + 0.

The update will require 660 MB of storage space on Android devices. Meanwhile, it will require 1.67 GB of storage space on iOS devices.

Patch Notes

Here are some of the features that are coming to PUBG Mobile with the 1.4 update:

Titan Strikes

Titan Last Stand (May 25 - June 8)

Microcosm (June 9 - July 5)

New Arena Map: The Hangar (starts June 1)

Map Improvements

New Vehicle: Coupe RB

Security Zone

Other System Improvements

New Shooting Mode: OTS (Over the Shoulder)

Gun optimization and balance

Improvements to Cheer Park

Royale Pass S19: Traverse (starts May 17)

Readers can tap here to read the complete patch notes of the new update.

Players should note that the game servers will not be taken down for maintenance. Everyone will be able to access the game as soon as they download the update.

