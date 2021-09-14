PUBG Mobile 1.6 update file size for Android and iOS devices revealed

PUBG Mobile received a new 1.6 update today. Since the beta, it has been the topic of conversation for the whole community, and the long wait has finally ended with its release. The new update brings a lot of changes besides reintroducing the new game modes.

Flora Menace is the attraction in the new update and will be implemented in Erangel, Livik, and Sanhok. The new mode introduces these features: Rejuvenation Barrier, Cell-Matrix, and Dynahex Supply.

Additionally, a new option for capturing highlights has been included, which will likely prove to be immensely popular with gamers.

PUBG Mobile 1.6 update size for Android and iOS

PUBG Mobile 1.6 will be available to all users by 6:30 pm IST (Image via Discord)

The PUBG Mobile 1.6 update started rolling out on 14 September 2021 at 5:30 am IST (GMT 5:30). According to the official notice, it should be available to users by:

App Store: 14 September at 8:30 am IST (GMT 5:30)

Website: 14 September at 2:30 PM IST (GMT 5:30)

Google Play Store: 14 September at 6:30 pm IST (GMT 5:30)

A screenshot of the PUBG Mobile 1.6 update (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The official patch notes for the PUBG Mobile 1.6 update have shed light on the size of the new update. It will require 1.68 GB of free storage space on iOS devices. Meanwhile, Android users can download the update from Google Play Store or use the APK file on the website.

The former will require 690 MB of storage space, while the regular APK file on the website requires 1.1 GB of storage.

PUBG Mobile 1.6 patch notes

Here are a few of the essential changes to the PUBG Mobile 1.6 update

New Flora Menace game mode on Erangel, Sanhok, and Livik.

Return of 8 game modes, including Titans: Last Dawn, Payload 2.0, Runic Power, and more.

New features to capture highlights and share with friends.

Addition of playoffs to All Talent Championship in PUBG Mobile.

New Royale Pass – Chef’s Special, which begins on 17 September.

Better specific effects and enhanced emote performance.

Also Read

Here is the link to complete the patch notes for the update.

Genshin Impact fan? Follow our Twitter handle for all the latest news, rumours, leaks, and more!

Edited by Ravi Iyer