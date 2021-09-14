PUBG Mobile 1.6 update: Flora Menace & seven other returning game mode release dates

The much-awaited PUBG Mobile 1.6 update is now available on Google Play, the Apple App Store, and the official PUBG Mobile website. Even before its official release, the beta version captivated players' interest, and they will now finally get to access the latest features.

Earlier, the developers had excited the players regarding the return of a few of their fan-favorite game modes. The patch notes released on 13 September confirmed the release of Flora Menace and seven previously released game modes, though no dates were provided.

PUBG Mobile 1.6 update Flora Menace and other mode release dates revealed

The developers of PUBG Mobile have a lot in store for players, and the game modes will keep gamers entertained for months to come. It is worth mentioning that they will not be accessible all at once but will be opened gradually.

In one recent social media post, the developers revealed the dates for all the game modes. Here are the details:

Flora Menace gameplay:

Erangel – 14 September to 15 November

Sanhok – 18 September to 15 November

Livik – 22 September to 15 November

Other modes:

Metro Royale: Reunion (28 September to 15 November)

Titans: Last Stand (28 September to 15 November)

Vikendi (8 October to 15 November)

Survive Till Dawn (15 October to 15 November)

Infection Mode (15 October to 15 November)

Payload 2.0 (15 October to 15 November)

Runic Powers (15 October to 15 November)

Moreover, players will be receiving rewards for downloading the PUBG Mobile 1.6 update until 19 September 2021. The three items are 2888 BP, 100 AG, and the Justice Defender Backpack (3d).

In addition to all the game modes, there are multiple new features to enhance the overall user experience. It comprises a new feature to share highlights, enhanced effects, and emote performance.

Furthermore, a new Royale Pass is also set to commence very soon. Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus, the two paid versions of the pass, will be available for a price tag of 360 and 960 UC, respectively.

Also Read

Players can click on the link to read about the release of the PUBG Mobile M3 release date and leaked rewards.

Genshin Impact fan? Follow our Twitter handle for all the latest news, rumours, leaks, and more!

Edited by Ravi Iyer