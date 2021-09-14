PUBG Mobile 1.6 update new RP Season M3 release date and time

After the release of the PUBG Mobile 1.6 update, players now look forward to the start of the new RP. For those unfamiliar, the Royale Pass, also known as the RP, is a tier-based reward system in the battle royale game.

It is among the most critical commodities in PUBG Mobile, and most players desire to obtain the pass. Users can gain numerous exclusive rewards such as skins, sets, and more by progressing through the RP.

The current M2 pass is scheduled to end soon, and the M3 pass should begin in the next few days.

RP Season M3 start date and time in PUBG Mobile

As stated in the patch notes for the PUBG Mobile 1.6 update, the name of the new Royale Pass is Chef’s Special. It will begin on the 17 September, which is only a couple of days away now.

The pass is expected to commence at UTC +2, i.e., 7:30 a.m. IST on the date specified above. Prices for the Royale Pass have not changed, and the two paid versions — Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus — will continue to cost 360 UC and 960 UC, respectively.

Listed below are a few of the leaked rewards of the new RP Season M3:

RP rank 1: Lone Wolf QBZ

RP rank 10: Veggie Carton Backpack

RP rank 20: Fruit Splash Finish

RP rank 30: Deep Fried emote

RP rank 40: Veggie Parcel - M16A4

RP rank 50: Deep Fried set

Readers can check out the entire list of rewards in the video provided below:

Note: The rewards mentioned above are just leaks.

