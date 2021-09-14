PUBG Mobile new global update for 1.6 version: APK download link, file size, device requirements, and more

The long-awaited PUBG Mobile 1.6 update has finally arrived, and players are delighted with its release. Downloading the latest iteration between 14 September and 19 September will see players receiving 2888 BP, 100 AG, and the Justice Defender Backpack (3d)

On the official PUBG Mobile website, an APK file for the most recent version of the game is now accessible. Android users can utilize it to download the 1.6 version and experience all of the changes that the developers have incorporated.

Note: Since PUBG Mobile is banned in India, it is recommended that players from the country refrain from downloading the game and instead play BGMI.

Details about downloading the PUBG Mobile new 1.6 update

APK download and more

APK file of PUBG Mobile 1.6 update: Click here.

Here are the steps to download and install the most recent version of PUBG Mobile:

Step 1: To obtain the APK file for the PUBG Mobile 1.6 update, players are required to use the link provided above.

They need to remember that the APK file has a size of 1.1 GB. As a result, it is essential to ensure sufficient space on the device before continuing with the download.

The game can be launched after the installation process ends (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Step 2: Upon the end of the download process, users should enable the "Install from Unknown Source" setting on their mobile device and then install the APK file.

Step 3: Following a successful installation, gamers can launch the PUBG Mobile application. Subsequently, they will need to log in to their account to enjoy the latest iteration of the battle royale title.

If a parsing issue occurs, it is recommended that users download the APK again and perform the instructions specified above.

Requirements

Here are the requirements of PUBG Mobile (Image via Tencent)

On the official Tencent Games Helpshift, the following device requirements have been mentioned for PUBG Mobile:

Operating System: Android 5.1.1 or later

RAM: 2 GBs (Minimum)

Hence, users meeting these requirements will be able to download and play the game.

