How to download PUBG Mobile latest version APK from official website

The popularity and player base of PUBG Mobile have steadily increased as a result of the frequent updates. The latest version of the game includes a slew of new features as well as improvements to existing ones, all of which contribute to a more enjoyable gaming experience for players.

Android users may simply add PUBG Mobile to their smartphones by visiting its Google Play Store page. They may also download and install the APK files from the game's official website.

Note: PUBG Mobile is banned in India, so users from the country shouldn't download the game.

Step-by-step guide to download the latest PUBG Mobile version

To download and install the newst iteration of PUBG Mobile, users do not require an OBB file, and the APK present on the official website is sufficient.

Step 1: To begin with, they can visit the PUBG Mobile website on any web browser. They can otherwise tap on this link to get redirected directly to it.

Step 2: Once gamers have reached the website, they have to choose between the available APK files: Regular or Small/Compact.

Users have to choose the required APK file and download it on their devices (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Before players download the files, they should ensure that sufficient space is available on their smartphones.

Step 3: Subsequently, players must enable the "Install from Unknown Source" setting and proceed to install the APK file on their device.

Once the installation is over, players can open PUBG Mobile and login (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Step 4: After the installation is complete, they may launch PUBG Mobile and sign into their accounts to begin playing the battle royale title.

Gamers who choose the compact version will need to download extra resource packs within the game. On the other hand, those who go ahead with the regular version can directly open PUBG Mobile and enjoy the title.

If a user encounters a parsing problem, they are recommended to re-download the file and repeat the instructions outlined above.

