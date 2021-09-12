PUBG Mobile 1.6 update: Top 3 expected features from beta update

PUBG Mobile 1.6 update is scheduled to be published in the coming few days, and gamers are eagerly anticipating its release. As per the announcement, the update will start rolling out globally on 14 September 2021 at UTC +0.

Like all previous updates, tons of new features will make their way into the title, making the experience more enjoyable. The developers have already provided a sneak peek at a few of them on their official social media handles.

The new Royale Pass will also start a few days after the update hits the servers of PUBG Mobile.

3 expected features in the PUBG Mobile 1.6 update

The features included in the 1.6 beta version of PUBG Mobile will probably be included in the final version. Here are three of them:

3) Optimizations

There will be certain optimizations made to improve the game's functionality (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The following aspects of PUBG Mobile were optimized in the beta version to improve the experience for players:

Hit effect Control optimizations Basic controls

Hence, the optimizations mentioned above are expected to be made in the upcoming PUBG Mobile 1.6 update.

2) Relaunched game modes

Several game modes are anticipated to be added again. In the PUBG Mobile 1.6 beta, these were reintroduced:

Infection Mode Survive Till Dawn Metro Royale: Reunion

Prior to this, the developers revealed that they would be bringing back an old game mode in a social media post.

1) Flora Menace mode

The addition of the new game mode is arguably the best feature of the PUBG Mobile 1.6 update. It will include several unique aspects such as the “Rejuvenation Barrier,” “Cell Matrix,” and “DynaHex Supplies” Users can check out the gameplay for the same in the video below:

Apart from these, it is expected that several other features will also be added to PUBG Mobile. Users can check out the detailed patch notes of the 1.6 beta through this link.

The ones mentioned above are the features present in the PUBG Mobile 1.6 beta, and the official patch notes of the update are yet to be released.

Edited by Srijan Sen