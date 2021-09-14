PUBG Mobile 1.6 update: Release date, time, new features, and more

The PUBG Mobile 1.6 update began rolling out today, bringing with it an ample number of changes that players will be able to relish over the next few weeks. The server will not be taken down for maintenance, and thus users will be able to enjoy the game once they have downloaded the latest version.

To accommodate the latest patch, users will need 690 MB of storage space on Android handsets and 1.68 GB of storage space on iOS devices. Android users will also have the option to download it using the APK files present on the PUBG Mobile website.

All the information regarding the PUBG Mobile 1.6 update

Release date and time

At the time of writing, the PUBG Mobile 1.6 update is already out and players can go ahead and download it on their devices.

As previously mentioned by the developers, the new version of the game was scheduled to be rolled out for users at UTC +0, which is 5:30 AM IST. Users should not be concerned if the update has not yet been made available for their device because it will be released gradually around the world.

Players are also recommended to avail the PUBG Mobile 1.6 update as soon as it is downloadable because matchmaking isn't supported between users with the newer version and those who do not.

New features

Plenty of new features have been added to PUBG Mobile with the 1.6 version. Here are a few that were stated in the official patch notes:

New Flora Menace mode

Reintroduction of game modes - Metro Royale, Titans: Last Stand, Vikendi, Survive Till Dawn, Payload 2.0, Infection Mode, Runic Power and VS AI.

Royale Pass Month 3: Chef’s Special (September 17 - October 19)

New social feature

Other optimizations

Users can read the detailed patch notes through this link.

Rewards

In each update, PUBG Mobile developers offer users certain rewards for downloading the latest version within a specific time period.

This time around, players that avail of the 1.6 update between September 14 and September 19 will obtain the following items:

2888 BP

100 AG

Justice Defender Backpack (3d)

