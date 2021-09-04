PUBG Mobile 1.6 update release date, RP Season, and leaked rewards

The developers of PUBG Mobile update the game about every two months, adding new features and content that keep gamers glued to it. The 1.5 update that introduced Mission Ignition and Tesla collaborative content was well received by players. Now they eagerly await the next patch.

The release of the highly anticipated PUBG Mobile 1.6 beta has raised excitement and kept users intrigued. It incorporates new features, including game modes as well as improvements to existing features.

Players can expect features from the beta, such as the Flora Menace game mode, to make their way into the game with the 1.6 update, along with the inclusion of the game modes which were present previously.

PUBG Mobile 1.6 update release date

The game's previous updates went live a few days before the existing Royale Pass ended. It is also possible that PUBG Mobile 1.6 could be released around 10 September to 12 September, a few days before Royale Pass M2 ends.

Project T ends on 16 September (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Users will be able to download the latest version from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store once the update is released. Furthermore, those who update to the newest version will receive a reward for doing so.

The developers have not announced a date for the PUBG Mobile 1.6 update yet, so this is just an estimate.

PUBG Mobile RP Season leaks

The current RP season, Project T, ends on 16 September. Gamers can expect the M3 Royale Pass to commence on 18 September.

Leaks about the names of the rewards have already surfaced.

The Deep Fried Set is one of the leaked rewards (Image via Mad Tamizha)

Here are some of the items:

Farm Fresh Set

Farm Fresh Mask

Farm Fresh Cover

Lone Wolf Set

Lone Wolf Cover

Deep Fried Set

Taco Ornament

Veggie Carton Backpack

Deadly Cabbage Grenade

Fruit Splash Finish

Supermarket Sale Parachute

Twist Dance emote

The Twist Dance emote might also be available in the next pass (Image via Mad Tamizha)

Readers can also watch the video above to overview the PUBG Mobile M3 and M4 Royale Pass.

Note: These are leaks that may or may not be added to the update.

