PUBG Mobile 1.6 update beta APK download link for Android devices

PUBG Mobile continues to evolve with every update as its developers add new content and features that boost the overall experience. They typically release a beta application before every major patch for players to test new features.

After the success of the PUBG Mobile 1.5 update, the devs have begun gearing up for the 1.6 update. They have released the next iteration of the beta tests, which users can download using the APK file.

Note: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Therefore users from the country should refrain from downloading them.

Steps to download PUBG Mobile 1.6 beta on Android devices

Follow these steps to download and install the PUBG Mobile 1.6 beta on Android devices.

Step 1: Gamers must first download the APK file from the link below.

PUBG Mobile 1.6 beta APK download link: Click here

The APK file is 742 MB in size. Users are required to additionally download an in-game resource pack whose size will depend on the selection. It is essential to ensure that there is adequate space available on their devices.

Step 2: When the download is complete, gamers should install the APK. However, they should enable the ‘Install from an unknown source’ option before doing so.

Select the preferred resource pack from the two options (Image PUBG Mobile)

Step 3: Next, players can open the PUBG Mobile beta application. They will be prompted to select the preferred resource pack: Low-spec Resource Pack and HD Resource Pack. The sizes are 248.4 MB and 444.3 MB, respectively.

Read and accept the privacy policy (Image PUBG Mobile)

Step 4: Once the package has been downloaded, users need to read and accept the privacy policy.

Step 5: After tapping the guest option, gamers will be asked to enter the invitation code.

Note: It is not possible to enter the beta without an Invitation Code/Binding code. This can be generated by opening Events > Recommended > Beta Test Invitation in PUBG Mobile. This system has been put into place to penalize the users who cause violations in the beta.

Enter the code and then press the okay button (Image PUBG Mobile)

Step 6: They must click okay after entering the code.

Users will then be able to test out the new features before their release.

In the event of a parsing error, while installing the APK, they can redownload the APK file and follow the steps provided above again.

Edited by Ravi Iyer