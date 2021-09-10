PUBG Mobile 1.6 update release date and time revealed for all regions

PUBG Mobile's frequent updates have introduced a range of new and intriguing features over the years, keeping it fresh and engaging for gamers. The release of the PUBG Mobile 1.5 beta a few weeks ago has kept the entire community buzzing about the upcoming update.

Recent posts on the official handles have added to its hype as the developers have teased the upcoming 1.6 update with few details about the Flora Menace game mode and Cell Matrix.

PUBG Mobile 1.6 update release date and time

The PUBG Mobile 1.6 update is just around the corner, and the following was recently announced on the official Discord server of PUBG Mobile:

"Prepare yourselves, it is almost time for the resistance! Our version 1.6 update will be released on 14 September 2021 05:30. The Yarilo will be landing in Erangel shortly."

Therefore, the release date and time for the PUBG Mobile 1.6 update are 14 September 2021 at 0 UTC. Here are the exact timings for other regions:

Indonesia: 7:00 AM WIB (UTC +7:00)

Brazil: 13 September at 9 PM BRT (UTC -3:00)

Europe: 2:00 AM CEST (UTC +3:00)

North America: 13 September at 8:00 PM EDT (UTC -4:00)

Once it has been made available, players can download it from the Play Store or Apple App Store. Android users will further have the option to get it using APK files that are typically accessible on the official PUBG Mobile website.

It is recommended that users download the PUBG Mobile 1.6 update as soon as it is made downloadable since those with the older version will not be able to get into matchmaking with the newer one.

Features

As with all other updates, the developers will add tons of features to PUBG Mobile. The Flora Menace game mode is one of the additions, as teased on the official handles. It features Rejuvenation Barrier, Cell Matrix, and DynaHex Supplies. The mode was available for testing in the beta version as well.

Moreover, the developers have announced that they will reintroduce some of the most popular game modes.

