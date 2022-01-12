PUBG Mobile 1.8 official update file size and rollout time revealed for Android and iOS devices

PUBG Mobile‘s major 1.8 update has created a stir in the community, and with the release of the patch notes, enthusiasm is at an all-time high. Despite experiencing some features in the beta test such as the new classic mode map and Spider-Man themed game mode, players are finding it difficult to contain their excitement for the full version.

Though patch notes have revealed the release date for the update, questions about the time remained unanswered. Error 403, the Tencent Community Manager, has shed light on this in the Discord server.

Details of the PUBG Mobile 1.8 update

Update time

Discord message about the time and size (Image via PUBG Mobile / Discord)

According to the message and the patch notes, the 1.8 update started rolling out on 12 January 2022 at 16:30 IST (GMT +5:30). However, the exact time will vary depending on the platform.

The 1.8 update should be available to players on:

Apple App Store by 14 January 2022 06:00 IST (GMT +5:30)

Google Play Store by 14 January 2022 09:30 IST (GMT +5:30)

APK by 14 January 2022 07:15 IST (GMT +5:30)

Since servers are not pulled offline for maintenance, players can enjoy the recent version of the game right after downloading it. Another critical point to consider is that users on different versions cannot invite one other and thus should swiftly download the patch.

Furthermore, there are incentives that gamers can earn by updating PUBG Mobile between 12 and 18 January 2022. The items include 3000 BP, 100 AG and Aureate Assassin Helmet (3d).

Size

On Android devices, players will require around 710 MB of space to download the update, whilst the update weighs approximately 1.73 GB on the Apple App Store.

The developers provide two separate APK files on the official website. However, the size of these files for the 1.8 version has not yet been revealed.

New Features

Here are some of the key features in the 1.8 update:

New Classic mode map–Aftermatch

Mode selection improvement

Classic mode improvements (Supply shop and new recall mechanic)

Firearm balancing

Returning modes

Improvement in the merit System

Lobby screen improvements

Also Read Article Continues below

Players can read the full patch notes here.

Edited by Saman