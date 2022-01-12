PUBG Mobile 1.8 update APK release time, features, expected file size, and more

The PUBG Mobile 1.8 update is the next big thing with the game. The developers have released patch notes detailing the new features and content included with the update. According to the patch notes, the developers will be pushing the update from 12 January at 11:00 (UTC +0)

Since the servers will not be taken down for the patch, gamers can update the game to enjoy the new content. One of the highlights of this update is the new Spider-Man-themed game mode on Erangel and Livik as part of PUBG Mobile's collaboration with Spider-Man No Way Home.

This new mode has captivated players' curiosity and has maintained their enthusiasm ever since released in the beta version.

PUBG Mobile 1.8 update

APK release time

The update will soon be available (Image via Krafton)

The PUBG Mobile 1.8 update will be available starting at 11:00 (UTC +0) or 4:30 PM IST. Gamers may get it from the appropriate store. Furthermore, the developers always provide an APK file on the official website as an option for Android users. It is usually accessible within a few hours of the update's release.

Features

There are tons of new features (Image via Krafton)

The update brings several exciting additions to the table, including the new Classic mode map – Aftermath. Moreover, gamers will enjoy the Spider-Man-themed game mode on LIvik and Erangel maps.

Another area of improvement is mode selection, as there is clear segregation between ranked and unranked modes. Classic mode has received new functionality of supply shop and recall mechanics, which will make the game even more engaging.

There are tons of other exciting features that gamers can read in the patch notes here.

Expected file size

The PUBG Mobile 1.8 update is expected to weigh in at about 600 – 700 MB, while iOS players can expect the update size to be in the range of 1.5 – 1.7 GB. Moreover, there are two APK files generally available on the official website, and the size is estimated to be around:

Normal APK: 900 MB to 1 GB

Compact APK: 600 to 700 MB.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This is the expected size based on the previous update, as the official PUBG Mobile size has not yet been revealed.

Edited by Srijan Sen